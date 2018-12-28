Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Nova Lifestyle, Inc. – NVFY

Log in
NOVA LIFESTYLE INC (NVFY)

NOVA LIFESTYLE INC (NVFY)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 12/28 08:15:03 pm
0.4600 USD   +2.22%
12/28/2018 | 08:18pm CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) from December 3, 2015 through December 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Nova Lifestyle investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Nova Lifestyle class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1475.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nova Lifestyle overstated its purported “strategic alliance” with Shanxi Wanginq to operate as lead designer and manufacturer for all furnishings in Shanxi Wanginq’s planned $460 million senior care center in China; (2) Nova Lifestyle inflated its reported sales in 2016 and 2017 with Shanxi Wangqing and Merlino Lewis LLP; and (3) as a result, Nova Lifestyle’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 26, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1475.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Thanh H. Lam Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffery Chuang CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Wilson Yiu Chief Technology Officer
Bin Liu Independent Director
Umesh Patel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVA LIFESTYLE INC-81.25%0
JASON FURNITURE HANGZHOU CO LTD-25.66%2 755
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC-33.59%2 279
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO LTD--.--%2 279
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION COLTD--.--%1 797
HANSSEM CO LTD--.--%1 447
