Nova : Announces Availability of Annual Report on Form 20-F Through Company Website

02/28/2019 | 07:31am EST

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) announced today that its annual report on Form 20-F, containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2019, is available through its website (www.novameasuring.com). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(d)(1)(C).

About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.

Nova is traded on NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

Company Contact:

Dror David, Chief Financial Officer           

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Tel: +972-73-229-5760

E-mail: info@novami.com
www.novami.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

Tel: +917-607-8654

E-mail: msegal@ms-ir.com

 

