Nova : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the third quarter 2019, the period ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Quarterly revenue of $52.5 million , meeting guidance of $46 million to $54 million

, meeting guidance of to $54 million GAAP net income of $8.6 million , or $0.30 per diluted share, exceeding guidance of $0 .11 to

, or per diluted share, exceeding guidance of .11 to $0.24 per share

per share Non-GAAP net income of $11.5 million , or $0.40 per diluted share, exceeding guidance of $0.20 to $0.34 per share

, or per diluted share, exceeding guidance of to per share Accelerated deliveries to leading edge Foundry to support expansion of its most advanced technology node

Balanced revenue contribution across segments, geographies and customers

GAAP Results ($K)

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Revenues $52,507 $51,120 $63,571 Net Income $8,562 $6,468 $13,310 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.30 $0.23 $0.46 NON-GAAP Results ($K)

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 Net Income $11,507 $9,007 $15,080 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.40 $0.32 $0.52

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.

Management Comments

"We are pleased with our performance during the third quarter of the year despite the varying market conditions. Based on our focused efforts to execute our plans, revenues came in at the high end of the guidance, while profitability exceeded the guidance range," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our solid performance during different industry cycles is a result of our technology differentiation, operational efficiency and growing exposure to leading customers from all segments. Following our continuous investment in innovative development, the company is well positioned to capitalize on multiple opportunities once markets resume growth."

2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the fourth quarter, the period ending December 31, 2019. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$56 million to $62 million in revenue

to in revenue $0.32 to $0.42 in diluted GAAP EPS

to in diluted GAAP EPS $0.40 to $0.50 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2019 Third Quarter Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $52.5 million, an increase of 3% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and decrease of 17% compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 52%, compared to a gross margin of 55% in the second quarter of 2019, and compared to the gross margin of 59% in the third quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were $21.0 million, compared with $21.3 in the second quarter of 2019 and compared with $21.7 million in the third quarter of 2018.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported net income of $8.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. This is compared with $6.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019, and compared with net income of $13.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, which exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, the company reported net income of $11.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. This is compared with net income of $9.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019, and compared with net income of $15.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high- precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com .

Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhances management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allows greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but are not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements.

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



As of ASSETS

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

26,220

22,877

Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits

152,916

152,951

Trade accounts receivable

47,054

53,531

Inventories

50,143

41,786

Other current assets

15,561

10,961













Total current assets

291,894

282,106













Long-term assets









Long-term interest-bearing bank deposits

2,000

2,000

Deferred tax assets

4,627

3,873

Severance pay funds

1,185

1,394

Property and equipment, net

25,914

13,756

Identifiable intangible assets, net

8,227

10,187

Operating lease right-of-use assets

25,415

-

Goodwill

20,114

20,114













Total long-term assets

87,482

51,324













Total assets

379,376

333,430



LiabIlities and shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Trade accounts payable

18,589

19,015

Deferred revenues

3,715

3,984

Operating lease current liabilities

3,620

-

Other current liabilities

20,340

25,079













Total current liabilities

46,264

48,078













Long-term liabilities









Liability for employee severance pay

2,097

2,254

Operating lease long-term liabilities

25,199

-

Other long-term liabilities

5,180

2,358













Total long-term liabilities

32,476

4,612













Shareholders' equity

300,636

280,740













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

379,376

333,430



NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018















Revenues:













Products 38,723

48,953

120,185

144,922 Services 13,784

14,618

40,099

43,140 Total revenues 52,507

63,571

160,284

188,062















Cost of revenues:













Products 16,342

17,615

48,446

53,586 Services 8,672

8,489

24,651

24,952 Total cost of revenues 25,014

26,104

73,097

78,538















Gross profit 27,493

37,467

87,187

109,524















Operating expenses:













Research and development expenses, net 10,548

11,886

34,786

34,961 Sales and marketing expenses 7,156

7,016

20,943

20,689 General and administrative expenses 2,658

2,162

7,564

6,526 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 657

653

1,969

1,960 Total operating expenses 21,019

21,717

65,262

64,136















Operating income 6,474

15,750

21,925

45,388















Financing income, net 887

872

2,252

1,806















Income before tax on income 7,361

16,622

24,177

47,194















Income tax expenses (income) (1,201)

3,312

1,391

7,971















Net income for the period 8,562

13,310

22,786

39,223















Earnings per share:













Basic 0.31

0.47

0.82

1.40 Diluted 0.30

0.46

0.80

1.36















Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:





























Basic 27,826

28,047

27,935

27,980 Diluted 28,474

28,777

28,599

28,761

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income for the period 8,562

13,310

22,786 39,223

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 3,842

2,000

9,312 5,534 Amortization of deferred stock-based compensation 1,364

1,254

3,662 3,081 Decrease (increase) in liability for employee termination benefits, net 25

(18)

52 (53) Deferred tax assets, net (410)

(188)

( 754) (745) Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable 1,024

(4,998)

6,477 (7,079) Increase in inventories (1,332)

(768)

(9,187) (8,004) Decrease (increase) in other current assets (7,180)

(2,505)

(4,600) 1,069 Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable 1,700

(925)

(426) 1,866 Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities 3,247

(496)

(1,332) (7,594) Decrease in short term deferred revenues (1,599)

(3,233)

(269) (4,083)















Net cash provided by operating activities 9,243

3,433

25,721 23,215















Cash flow from investment activities:













Decrease (increase) in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits (6,040)

*(5,761)

35 *(24,410) Additions to property and equipment (7,928)

(683)

(15,621) (1,779)















Net cash used in investment activities (13,968)

*(6,444)

(15,586) *(26,189)















Cash flows from financing activities:













Purchases of treasury shares -

-

(7,159) - Shares issued under employee stock-based plans 95

56

367 294















Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 95

56

(6,792) 294















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,630)

*(2,955)

3,343 *(2,680) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 32,850

*28,722

24,877 *28,447 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period 28,220

*25,767

28,220 *25,767















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet













Cash and cash equivalents 26,220

23,767

26,220 23,767 Restricted cash included in Long-term interest-bearing bank deposits 2,000

2,000

2,000 2,000 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 28,220

25,767

28,220 25,767 *reclassified















NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 GAAP gross profit 27,493

28,110

37,467 Stock-based compensation expenses (1) 277

222

283 Facilities transition costs (2) 220

271

- Non-GAAP gross profit 27,990

28,603

37,750 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 52%

55%

59% Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 53%

56%

59%











GAAP operating income 6,474

6,775

15,750 Stock-based compensation expenses (1) 1,364

1,086

1,254 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 657

656

653 Facilities transition costs (2) 888

827

- Non-GAAP operating income 9,383

9,344

17,657 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 12%

13%

25% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 18%

18%

28%











GAAP net income 8,562

6,468

13,310 Stock-based compensation expenses (1) 1,364

1,086

1,254 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 657

656

653 Facilities transition costs (2) 888

827

- Revaluation of long-term liabilities 362

295

- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (326)

(325)

(137) Non-GAAP net income 11,507

9,007

15,080











GAAP basic earnings per share 0.31

0.23

0.47 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 0.41

0.32

0.54











GAAP diluted earnings per share 0.30

0.23

0.46 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 0.40

0.32

0.52











Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:









Basic 27,826

27,869

28,047 Diluted 28,474

28,564

28,777



























(1) Stock-based compensation expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 included in – Cost of revenues products - 161; Cost of revenues services - 116; Research and development expenses, net – 534; Sales and marketing expenses – 296; General and administrative expenses – 257. (2) Facilities transition costs for the three months ended September 30, 2019 included in – Cost of revenues products - 144; Cost of revenues services - 76; Research and development expenses, net – 295; Sales and marketing expenses – 110; General and administrative expenses – 264

