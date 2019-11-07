Log in
NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.

(NMR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG - 11/07 05:43:03 am
31.48 EUR   +1.06%
Nova : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

11/07/2019 | 08:01am EST

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the third quarter 2019, the period ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights:

  • Quarterly revenue of $52.5 million, meeting guidance of $46 million to $54 million
  • GAAP net income of $8.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, exceeding guidance of $0.11 to
  • $0.24 per share
  • Non-GAAP net income of $11.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, exceeding guidance of $0.20 to $0.34 per share
  • Accelerated deliveries to leading edge Foundry to support expansion of its most advanced technology node
  • Balanced revenue contribution across segments, geographies and customers

GAAP Results ($K)


Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

 Revenues

$52,507

$51,120

$63,571

 Net Income

$8,562

$6,468

$13,310

 Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.30

$0.23

$0.46

NON-GAAP Results ($K)


Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2018

 Net Income

$11,507

$9,007

$15,080

 Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.40

$0.32

$0.52

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.

Management Comments

"We are pleased with our performance during the third quarter of the year despite the varying market conditions. Based on our focused efforts to execute our plans, revenues came in at the high end of the guidance, while profitability exceeded the guidance range," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our solid performance during different industry cycles is a result of our technology differentiation, operational efficiency and growing exposure to leading customers from all segments. Following our continuous investment in innovative development, the company is well positioned to capitalize on multiple opportunities once markets resume growth."

2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the fourth quarter, the period ending December 31, 2019. Based on current estimates, management expects:

  • $56 million to $62 million in revenue
  • $0.32 to $0.42 in diluted GAAP EPS
  • $0.40 to $0.50 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2019 Third Quarter Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $52.5 million, an increase of 3% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and decrease of 17% compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 52%, compared to a gross margin of 55% in the second quarter of 2019, and compared to the gross margin of 59% in the third quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were $21.0 million, compared with $21.3 in the second quarter of 2019 and compared with $21.7 million in the third quarter of 2018.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported net income of $8.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. This is compared with $6.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019, and compared with net income of $13.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, which exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, the company reported net income of $11.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. This is compared with net income of $9.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019, and compared with net income of $15.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

Conference Call Information

Nova will host a conference call today, November 7, 2019, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the financial results and outlook. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Dial-in Number: 1-800-239-9838
ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 1-809-212-883
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-323-794- 2551

At:

9 a.m. Eastern Time
6 a.m. Pacific Time
4 p.m. Israeli Time

Please reference conference ID 6009704

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on Nova's website at http://ir.novami.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from November 7, 2019 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to November 14, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in TOLL-FREE 1-844-512-2921

TOLL/INTERNATIONAL 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 6009704

A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website at http://ir.novami.com.

About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high- precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.

Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhances management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allows greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but are not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: our dependency on three product lines; our dependency on a small number of large customers and small number of suppliers; the highly cyclical and competitive nature of the markets we target and we operate in; our inability to reduce spending during a slowdown in the semiconductor industry; our ability to respond effectively on a timely basis to rapid technological changes; our dependency on PEMs; risks related to exclusivity obligations and non-limited liability that may be included in our commercial agreements and arrangements; our ability to retain our competitive position despite the ongoing consolidation in our industry; risks related to our dependence on our manufacturing facilities; risks related to changes in our order backlog; risks related to efforts to complete and integrate current and/or future acquisitions; risks related to the worldwide financial instabilities; risks related to our intellectual property; new product offerings from our competitors; unanticipated manufacturing or supply problems; risks related to government programs we participate in; risks related to taxation; changes in customer demand for our products; risks related to currency fluctuations; risks related to technology security threats and changes in privacy laws; risks related to acquisitions we may pursue and risks related to our operations in Israel. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2019. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



As of 

ASSETS


September 30,

2019


December 31,

2018


Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents


26,220


22,877


Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits


152,916


152,951


Trade accounts receivable


47,054


53,531


Inventories


50,143


41,786


Other current assets


15,561


10,961








Total current assets


291,894


282,106








Long-term assets






Long-term interest-bearing bank deposits


2,000


2,000


Deferred tax assets


4,627


3,873


Severance pay funds


1,185


1,394


Property and equipment, net


25,914


13,756


Identifiable intangible assets, net


8,227


10,187


Operating lease right-of-use assets


25,415


-


Goodwill


20,114


20,114








Total long-term assets


87,482


51,324








Total assets


379,376


333,430



 LiabIlities and shareholders' Equity






Current liabilities






Trade accounts payable


18,589


19,015


Deferred revenues


3,715


3,984


Operating lease current liabilities


3,620


-


Other current liabilities


20,340


25,079








Total current liabilities


46,264


48,078








Long-term liabilities






Liability for employee severance pay


2,097


2,254


Operating lease long-term liabilities


25,199


-


Other long-term liabilities


5,180


2,358








Total long-term liabilities


32,476


4,612








Shareholders' equity


300,636


280,740








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 


379,376


333,430



 

 

 

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended


Nine months ended


September 30,

 2019


September 30,

 2018


September 30,

 2019


September 30,

 2018









Revenues:








Products

38,723


48,953


120,185


144,922

Services

13,784


14,618


40,099


43,140

Total revenues

52,507


63,571


160,284


188,062









Cost of revenues:








Products

16,342


17,615


48,446


53,586

Services

8,672


8,489


24,651


24,952

Total cost of revenues

25,014


26,104


73,097


78,538









Gross profit

27,493


37,467


87,187


109,524









Operating expenses:








Research and development expenses, net

10,548


11,886


34,786


34,961

Sales and marketing expenses

7,156


7,016


20,943


20,689

General and administrative expenses

2,658


2,162


7,564


6,526

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

657


653


1,969


1,960

Total operating expenses

21,019


21,717


65,262


64,136









Operating income

6,474


15,750


21,925


45,388









Financing income, net

887


872


2,252


1,806









Income before tax on income

7,361


16,622


24,177


47,194









Income tax expenses (income)

(1,201)


3,312


1,391


7,971









Net income for the period

8,562


13,310


22,786


39,223









Earnings per share:








Basic

0.31


0.47


0.82


1.40

Diluted

0.30


0.46


0.80


1.36









Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:
















Basic

27,826


28,047


27,935


27,980

Diluted

28,474


28,777


28,599


28,761

 

 

 

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended


Nine months ended


September 30,

2019


September 30,

2018


September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income for the period

8,562


13,310


22,786

39,223


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

3,842


2,000


9,312

5,534

Amortization of deferred stock-based compensation

1,364


1,254


3,662

3,081

Decrease (increase) in liability for employee termination benefits, net

25


(18)


52

(53)

Deferred tax assets, net

(410)


(188)


( 754)

(745)

Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable

1,024


(4,998)


6,477

(7,079)

Increase in inventories

(1,332)


(768)


(9,187)

(8,004)

Decrease (increase) in other current assets

(7,180)


(2,505)


(4,600)

1,069

Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable

1,700


(925)


(426)

1,866

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities

3,247


(496)


(1,332)

(7,594)

Decrease in short term deferred revenues

(1,599)


(3,233)


(269)

(4,083)









Net cash provided by operating activities

9,243


3,433


25,721

23,215









Cash flow from investment activities:








Decrease (increase) in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits

(6,040)


*(5,761)


35

*(24,410)

Additions to property and equipment

(7,928)


(683)


(15,621)

(1,779)









Net cash used in investment activities

(13,968)


*(6,444)


(15,586)

*(26,189)









Cash flows from financing activities:








Purchases of treasury shares

-


-


(7,159)

-

Shares issued under employee stock-based plans

95


56


367

294









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

95


56


(6,792)

294









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(4,630)


*(2,955)


3,343

*(2,680)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period

32,850


*28,722


24,877

*28,447

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period

28,220


*25,767


28,220

*25,767









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet








Cash and cash equivalents

26,220


23,767


26,220

23,767

Restricted cash included in Long-term interest-bearing bank deposits

2,000


2,000


2,000

2,000

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

28,220


25,767


28,220

25,767

 

*reclassified








 

 

 

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended


September 30,
2019


June 30,
2019


September 30,
2018

GAAP gross profit

27,493


28,110


37,467

Stock-based compensation expenses (1)

277


222


283

Facilities transition costs (2)

220


271


-

Non-GAAP gross profit

27,990


28,603


37,750

GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

52%


55%


59%

Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

53%


56%


59%







GAAP operating income

6,474


6,775


15,750

Stock-based compensation expenses (1)

1,364


1,086


1,254

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

657


656


653

Facilities transition costs (2)

888


827


-

Non-GAAP operating income

9,383


9,344


17,657

GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

12%


13%


25%

Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

18%


18%


28%







GAAP net income

8,562


6,468


13,310

Stock-based compensation expenses (1)

1,364


1,086


1,254

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

657


656


653

Facilities transition costs (2)

888


827


-

Revaluation of long-term liabilities

362


295


-

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(326)


(325)


(137)

Non-GAAP net income

11,507


9,007


15,080







GAAP basic earnings per share

0.31


0.23


0.47

Non-GAAP basic earnings per share

0.41


0.32


0.54







GAAP diluted earnings per share

0.30


0.23


0.46

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

0.40


0.32


0.52







Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:






Basic

27,826


27,869


28,047

Diluted

28,474


28,564


28,777















     (1)  Stock-based compensation expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 included in – Cost of revenues products - 161; Cost of revenues services - 116; Research and development expenses, net – 534; Sales and marketing expenses – 296; General and administrative expenses – 257.

     (2)  Facilities transition costs for the three months ended September 30, 2019 included in – Cost of revenues products - 144; Cost of revenues services - 76; Research and development expenses, net – 295; Sales and marketing expenses – 110; General and administrative expenses – 264

 

 

Company Contact:
Dror David, Chief Financial Officer Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. Tel: +972-73-229-5760
E-mail: info@novami.com  www.novami.com  

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal MS-IR LLC
Tel: +917-607-8654
E-mail: msegal@ms-ir.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nova-reports-third-quarter-2019-results-300953838.html

SOURCE Nova


© PRNewswire 2019
