Nova Minerals Ltd Research Report

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) ("Nova Minerals" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that New York based KPG Capital & Co has initiated research coverage on the Company.



To view a copy of the report, entitled "Nova Minerals Limited - A Lithium, Gold, and Mineral Exploration Company" - please visit our website at www.novaminerals.com.au



KPG Capital & Co currently has an arrangement with Nova Minerals whereby they are paid for corporate advisory services. This is a commissioned research report.



To view the report, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9P968U54







About Nova Minerals Ltd:



Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.





Source:



Nova Minerals Ltd





Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd P: +61-3-9614-0600 F: +61-3-9614-0550 WWW: novaminerals.com.au