Nova Minerals Ltd Research Report

05/22/2019 | 12:46am EDT
Research Report

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) ("Nova Minerals" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that New York based KPG Capital & Co has initiated research coverage on the Company.

To view a copy of the report, entitled "Nova Minerals Limited - A Lithium, Gold, and Mineral Exploration Company" - please visit our website at www.novaminerals.com.au

KPG Capital & Co currently has an arrangement with Nova Minerals whereby they are paid for corporate advisory services. This is a commissioned research report.

To view the report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9P968U54



About Nova Minerals Ltd:

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.

The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:

- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.

- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.



Source:

Nova Minerals Ltd



Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd
P: +61-3-9614-0600
F: +61-3-9614-0550
WWW: novaminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2019
