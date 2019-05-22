Nova Minerals Ltd Research Report

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) ("Nova Minerals" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that New York based KPG Capital & Co has initiated research coverage on the Company.
To view a copy of the report, entitled "Nova Minerals Limited - A Lithium, Gold, and Mineral Exploration Company" - please visit our website at www.novaminerals.com.au
KPG Capital & Co currently has an arrangement with Nova Minerals whereby they are paid for corporate advisory services. This is a commissioned research report.
To view the report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9P968U54
About Nova Minerals Ltd:
Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.
The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:
- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.
- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.
Source:
Nova Minerals Ltd
Contact:
Nova Minerals Ltd
P: +61-3-9614-0600
F: +61-3-9614-0550
WWW: novaminerals.com.au