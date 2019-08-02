Log in
NOVA MINERALS LTD

08/02
0.029 AUD   +7.41%
Nova Minerals Ltd Snow Lake Signs Major MOU to Fast Track Lithium Development
AW
NOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX : NVA) Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
AQ
NOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX : NVA) Share Purchase Plan Update
AQ
Nova Minerals Ltd Snow Lake Signs Major MOU to Fast Track Lithium Development

08/02/2019 | 03:25am EDT
Snow Lake Signs Major MOU to Fast Track Lithium Development

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Minerals explorer and developer Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is pleased to announce its majority owned Snow Lake Resources Ltd. has signed a major Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tanco Mining Corporation of Canada Limited.

NVA Managing Director, Mr. Avi Kimelman said:

"After almost 12 months of discussions with all stakeholders we are delighted that Snow Lake resources Ltd and Tanco Mining Corporation of Canada Limited have reached an memorandum of understanding to work colloboratively to fast-track our development works at the Thompson Brothers Lithium Project. This MoU further outlines off take opportunity and a clear path to production over the near term."

"We are in an enviable position as we are fast tracking our district scale Estelle gold project exploration efforts with our Oxide Korbel deposit (one of fifteen known prospects) sharing geological similarities to that of Kinross' Fort Knox Gold and Victoria Gold's Dublin Gulch Eagles Gold Mine systems as we look to advance our deposit to a maiden Inferred JORC Resource in the near term."

"Furthermore, we look forward to updating the market on our 30% owned (Newmont Goldcorp 70%) Officer Hill Gold Project current drill campaign."

To view Snow Lake Release, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/32J6B2F2



About Nova Minerals Ltd:

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.

The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:

- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.

- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.



Source:

Nova Minerals Ltd



Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd
P: +61-3-9614-0600
F: +61-3-9614-0550
WWW: novaminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2019
