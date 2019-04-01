Log in
NOVA MINERALS LTD

(NVA)
Nova Minerals Ltd Thompson Brothers Lithium Project Update

04/01/2019 | 06:50pm EDT
Thompson Brothers Lithium Project Update

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The directors of Nova Minerals Limited (Nova or Company) (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) are pleased to provide an update on the Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through its soon to be listed Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

About Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3):

Thompson Bros. Lithium Project

Nova Minerals Limited has earned the right to earn up to 80% ownership interest of the Thompson Bros. Lithium Project from Ashburton Ventures Inc. by financing their commitments relating to their Option Agreement with Strider Resources Ltd.

The project is well advanced and with a maiden Inferred Resource of 6.3 Mt @ 1.38% containing 86,940 tonnes of Li2O (ASX Announcement: 27 July 2018) with an additional exploration target of 3 to 7Mt @ between 1.3 and 1.5% Li2O (ASX Announcement: 12 April 2018) in the immediate area of the resource. Initial metallurgical test work demonstrates the project can produce a concentrate material of 6.37% Li2O using standard metallurgical laboratory test techniques.

The company is in the process of spinning off the asset onto a Canadian exchange whilst holding a majority economic interest.

Alaskan Project Portfolio

Nova Minerals Limited owns 51% with the rights to earn up to 85% ownership interest of the Alaskan Project Portfolio from AK Minerals Pty Ltd. by financing their commitments relating to the JV Agreement.

The Alaskan project portfolio range from more advanced exploration projects with ore grade drill intersections to brownfield tenements. The most advanced projects are the Estelle gold project, a district scale project with a 2.2 - 5.3 million ounce gold exploration target(ASX Announcement: 6 December 2018); the Chip-Loy nickel, cobalt, copper project; the Bowser creek silver, zinc, lead project which the US government has spent in excess of $7m on this project historically; and the Windy Fork REE project.

Officer Hill Gold Project

We are committed to our joint venture with Newmont in relation to the Officer Hill Gold Project, in the Tanami region of Northern Territory.

To view the release, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/EPA00053



About Nova Minerals Ltd:

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.

The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:

- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.

- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.



Source:

Nova Minerals Ltd



Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd
P: +61-3-9614-0600
F: +61-3-9614-0550
WWW: novaminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2019
