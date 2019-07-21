Nova Minerals Research Report: Martin Place Securities

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) has a focus on gold and lithium but it also has these projects in North America where acquisition costs have been low and infrastructure, services and manpower are readily available to facilitate project development. Progress is being rapidly made with each.



NVA recently successfully spun out Snow Lake Resources to develop its now-wholly owned Manitoba lithium project whilst retaining 73% and now its focus is resource definition drilling at Estelle in the Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska. Snow Lake will list in Aug 2019.



The Tintina Gold Belt is one of Nth America's most important gold structures and extends over 1500km from west Alaska into Canada's Yukon province.



It is one of the world's great gold occurrences and has produced over 30moz and with well over 50moz being discovered since 1990. Many of these deposits are Intrusion Related Gold Systems (IRGS) associated with granitic intrusions evolving within the very active geological mobile belt that is the Alaskan Cordelliera.



Nova has tenements about 175 km NW of Anchorage and is adjacent to Goldmining Inc's 9.3moz Au eq gold porphyry copper resources at Whistler and associated deposits. The 2.2-5.3moz target at Oxide Ridge Project within the Estelle Gold Project and any of the other 14 targets on the 118km2 tenement could make this a 20moz district resource.



Nova Minerals is in good company. The Tintina Belt contains NST's Pogo as well as Kinross's 5moz Fort Knox, Victoria Gold's 6moz Dublin Gulch, Novagold/Barrick's 39 moz Donlin Creek, Seabridge's 38moz KSM and Northern Dynasty's 107moz Pebble deposit.



Other than Pogo, these are large low grade but high tonnage low operating cost major mines or impressive new developments.



The geological character of the Oxide Ridge deposits together with the IP surveys over 1000-2000m by 400m to +350m depth give good optimism on a resource outcome.



Good drill intersections of 450m @0.38g/t Au in MR-01 and 99m @0.80g/t including 41m @1.14g/t Au are also very encouraging.



Resource drilling now underway and a maiden resource is expected to be available during the Sept Qtr 2019.



Nova Minerals with a market cap of just A$18m has high leverage to a successful Maiden Resource within the targeted range of 2.2 - 5.3moz.



To view the report, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/V1OY8FRD







About Nova Minerals Ltd:



Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.



About Martin Place Securities:



Martin Place Securities is Australia's Boutique Resources Investment Firm, specialising in emerging mining, resources and energy companies.



MPS was founded in October 2000 to provide a link between Australian resource sector opportunities and investors from major financial centres in Europe, North America and China. We are well known for identifying and financing early stage prospects that develop into successful growth companies.



MPS provides services in Corporate Advisory, Stockbroking, Investment Research and Education.





