Novabase : Gender Equality and Diversity Plan - September 2019

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields GENDER EQUALITY AND DIVERSITY PLAN BACKGROUND Council of Ministers Resolution no. 19/2012 of 08 March 2012 requires the mandatory adoption of an equality plan by all entities in the state corporate sector, with a view to achieving equal treatment and equal opportunities between men and women, eliminating discrimination and reconciling personal, family and professional life. This obligation was extended to listed companies through Law no. 62/2017 of 01 August, which passed the scheme for equal representation between men and women in the managing and supervisory boards of entities from the corporate public sector and listed companies. Article 7 of this law establishes the obligation to prepare annual equality plans "aimed at effectively achieving equal treatment and equal opportunities between men and women, eliminating gender discrimination and reconciling personal, family and professional life". Law no. 62/2017 also requires listed companies to have quotas representing both sexes of 20% (beginning on the first elective General Meeting of Shareholders held after 01 January 2018) and 33.3% (beginning on the first elective General Meeting of Shareholders held after 01 January 2020) vis-à-vis all executive and non-executive directors. Sub-section III, articles 23 through 65 of the Labour Code gives relevance to the topic of gender equality through general positions on equality and non-discrimination, the prohibition of harassment and equality and non-discrimination according to gender and parenthood. 1 The Portuguese parliament has issued a number of recommendations to the government in this regard: Resolution no. 116/2012 of 13 July, recommending that it take family support measures to reconcile family life with professional life;

Resolution no. 260/2017 of 30 November, recommending measures to ensure actual compliance with working hours and the reconciliation of work with family life. Through Law no. 60/2018 of 21 August, the Portuguese parliament passed measures promoting wage equality between men and women for the same work or work of equal value, through four types of information, evaluation and correction mechanisms, which will enter into force on 21 February 2019. INTRODUCTION In this context, the main aspects, documents, practices and processes in place at the Novabase Group, which it believes have an impact on issues involving the environment, society, labour, gender equality, non-discrimination, human rights and the fight against corruption, are listed below: Novabase's business and the conduct of its employees and professionals are governed by applicable law in relevant jurisdictions, and by Novabase's Code of Conduct (published at its corporate website), an internally approved document in effect at the Group since 2011 aimed at guiding the conduct of

Novabase's professionals through values cultivated by the Group in its customer and interpersonal relations.

Management System. 2 Novabase's companies are audited by its financial auditors; its certifications in quality (ISO 9001), environmental management (ISO 14001) and occupational health and safety (ISO 45001) are renewed each year after internal and external audits, the latter conducted by certifying entities.

The company regularly monitors customer satisfaction, along with its employees' and professionals' satisfaction with company services and other issues of interest to the management.

In compliance with Portuguese Securities Market Commission recommendations regarding the governance of listed companies, and in view of fostering a culture of responsibility and compliance, Novabase has adopted a system for reporting irregularities (known as "SPI") that may occur within its

Group. Any report of irregularities made through the SPI is directed to a member of the Audit Board specifically designated for this purpose.

The company also has "Internal Regulations on Business Dealings with Qualified Novabase, SGPS, S.A. Shareholders" in effect. MANAGING AND SUPERVISORY BOARD DIVERSITY POLICY At Novabase, we believe in equal opportunities and mutual respect regardless of ethnicity, gender, religion, beliefs, social background or sexual orientation. These differences tend to enhance the quality of decision-making processes through multiple perspectives, greater intellectual and cultural richness and a better representation of reality and of those involved. 3 For this reason, we also believe that diversity in our corporate boards helps to improve Novabase's performance and competitiveness. As such, we are committed to the following policy: Compliance with Law no. 62/2017 of 01 August, since gender diversity provides different management styles and complementary approaches;

With regard to age, there must be a balance between experience and maturity and the youth and energy needed for the fast-paced innovation of our highly dynamic sector (information technologies);

