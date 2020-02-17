Log in
Novabase S G P S S A : Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme - February 2020

02/17/2020 | 12:57pm EST

Announcement pursuant to articles 5(1) (b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:

Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

Lisbon, 17 February 2020

As disclosed to the market in due time, on the 14th of January 2020, the company Novabase

  • Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase" or the "Company") started trading in the context of the own shares buy-back programme (the "Buy-BackProgramme"), pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in item Six of the Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Novabase that took place on the 26th of September 2019 - under the terms of which the referred Buy-Back Programme of Novabase was approved - as well as pursuant to the terms of the announcement regarding the start of trading under the Buy-Back Programme, disclosed by the Company on the 10th of January 2020.

In this context, Novabase informs that, pursuant to articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as pursuant to the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, in the period from the 7th of February 2020 and the 14th of February 2020 (inclusively), Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A., has acquired shares representing Novabase's share capital, under the Buy-Back Programme and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of the programme in Euronext Lisbon's regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

María Gil Marín

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA

Chief Investors Office

Public Company

Phone: +351 21 3836300

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa

Fax.: +351 21 3836301

Share Capital: € 54,638,425.56

investor.relations@novabase.pt

Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

ISIN Code: PTNBA0AM0006

Date of the

Aggregated

Weighted

% Session's

% Share

Volume

Average Price

Transaction

Total Volume

Capital

(shares)

(EUR)

07/02/2020

-

-

-

-

10/02/2020

-

-

-

-

11/02/2020

-

-

-

-

12/02/2020

1000

2.810

17.24

0.003

13/02/2020

-

-

-

-

14/02/2020

665

2.740

13.14

0.002

On the 14th of February 2020, Novabase held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 399,699 own shares, representing 1.27% of the Company's share capital.

Further detailed information on all transactions carried out, under the Buy-Back Programme, in the period from the 7th of February 2020 and the 14th of February 2020 (inclusively), may be found in the in the documents annexed hereto.

Emissão: 12-02-2020 16:40:16

Pág: 1

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 12-02-2020

Data de Liquidação: 14-02-2020

Moeda:

EUR

Praça:

EURONEXT LISBOA

C

2020021200068

NOVABASE SGPS

P

ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006

NOM

1.000

2,81000000

2.810,00

2,11

0,08

0,00

0,00

-2,81219000

-2.812,19

N.º de Negócio

Qtd./Mont. Neg.

Preço Neg.

Cotação

Hora Neg.

1025

1.000

2,8100

Vista

08:50:28

Total de Compras:

2.810,00

2,11

0,08

0,00

0,00

-2.812,19

Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:

2,11

0,08

0,00

0,00

-2.812,19

Total:

2,11

0,08

0,00

0,00

-2.812,19

Liquidação Financeira

Banco de Portugal: 14-02-2020

EUR

-2.810,00

CAIXA BI

EUR

-2,19

Emissão: 14-02-2020 17:36:14

Pág: 1

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 14-02-2020

Data de Liquidação: 18-02-2020

Moeda:

EUR

Praça:

EURONEXT LISBOA

C

2020021400298

NOVABASE SGPS

P

ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006

NOM

665

2,74000000

1.822,10

1,37

0,05

0,00

0,00

-2,74213534

-1.823,52

N.º de Negócio

Qtd./Mont. Neg.

Preço Neg.

Cotação

Hora Neg.

2561

665

2,7400

Vista

15:14:02

Total de Compras:

1.822,10

1,37

0,05

0,00

0,00

-1.823,52

Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:

1,37

0,05

0,00

0,00

-1.823,52

Total:

1,37

0,05

0,00

0,00

-1.823,52

Liquidação Financeira

Banco de Portugal: 18-02-2020

EUR

-1.822,10

CAIXA BI

EUR

-1,42

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 17:56:07 UTC
