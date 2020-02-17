Novabase S G P S S A : Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme - February 2020

Announcement pursuant to articles 5(1) (b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:

Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

Lisbon, 17 February 2020

As disclosed to the market in due time, on the 14th of January 2020, the company Novabase

Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. (" Novabase " or the " Company ") started trading in the context of the own shares buy-back programme (the " Buy-Back Programme "), pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in item Six of the Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Novabase that took place on the 26 th of September 2019 - under the terms of which the referred Buy-Back Programme of Novabase was approved - as well as pursuant to the terms of the announcement regarding the start of trading under the Buy-Back Programme, disclosed by the Company on the 10 th of January 2020.

In this context, Novabase informs that, pursuant to articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as pursuant to the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, in the period from the 7th of February 2020 and the 14th of February 2020 (inclusively), Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A., has acquired shares representing Novabase's share capital, under the Buy-Back Programme and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of the programme in Euronext Lisbon's regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):