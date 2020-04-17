Novabase S G P S S A : Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme - April 2020
0
04/17/2020 | 02:43pm EDT
Announcement pursuant to articles 5(1) (b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:
Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Lisbon, 17 April 2020
As disclosed to the market in due time, on the 14th of January 2020, the company Novabase
Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase" or the "Company") started trading in the context of the own shares buy-back programme (the "Buy-BackProgramme"), pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in item Six of the Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Novabase that took place on the 26th of September 2019 - under the terms of which the referred Buy-Back Programme of Novabase was approved - as well as pursuant to the terms of the announcement regarding the start of trading under the Buy-Back Programme, disclosed by the Company on the 10th of January 2020.
In this context, Novabase informs that, pursuant to articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as pursuant to the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, in the period from the 16th of April 2020 and the 177h of April 2020 (inclusively), Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A., has acquired shares representing Novabase's share capital, under the Buy-Back Programme and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of the programme in Euronext Lisbon's regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):
María Gil Marín
Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA
Chief Investors Office
Public Company
Phone: +351 21 3836300
Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa
Fax.: +351 21 3836301
Share Capital: € 54,638,425.56
investor.relations@novabase.pt
Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182
ISIN Code: PTNBA0AM0006
Date of the
Aggregated
Weighted
% Session's
% Share
Volume
Average Price
Transaction
Total Volume
Capital
(shares)
(EUR)
16/04/2020
3,300
2.667
13.65
0.011
17/04/2020
600
2.680
3.8
0.002
On the 17th of April 2020, Novabase held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 540.709 own shares, representing 1.72% of the Company's share capital.
It is further informed that, due to a mere oversight, the interim report on transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme disclosed on 7 April 2020 indicated, for 31 March 2020, an aggregated volume of acquired shares corresponding to 3,000. However, such number corresponds to 7,706. Additionally, by virtue of the aforementioned oversight, within such context it was communicated by Novabase that on 6 April 2020 the Company held, as a result of the transactions indicated therein, an aggregated total of 523,813 own shares, representing 1.67% of the share capital. However, such number corresponds to 528,519 shares, representing 1.68% of the share capital.
In this light, the figures indicated in the interim report of 7 April are hereby rectified to the figures aforementioned. Without prejudice, the total amount of own shares held by Novabase that has been disclosed in the following interim report, disclosed on 15 April 2020, is correct.
Further detailed information on all transactions carried out, under the Buy-Back Programme, in the period from the 16th of April 2020 and the 17th of April 2020 (inclusively), may be found in the in the documents annexed hereto.
Emissão: 16-04-2020 16:41:25
Pág: 1
CEFLRCIN_PART
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA
Fax:
Att:
Relação de Transacções
C/V
Contrata
Título
Tp. Neg.
Qtd./Montante
Pr.Médio
Importância
Tx.Corr.
I.S.Corr.
Tx.Bolsa
Outros Encargos
Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido
Sessão de: 16-04-2020
Data de Liquidação: 20-04-2020
Moeda:
EUR
Praça:
EURONEXT LISBOA
C
2020041600184
NOVABASE SGPS
P
ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006
NOM
3.300
2,66684849
8.800,60
6,60
0,26
0,00
0,00
-2,66892727
-8.807,46
N.º de Negócio
Qtd./Mont. Neg.
Preço Neg.
Cotação
Hora Neg.
2305
184
2,7100
Vista
11:17:30
2817
76
2,7100
Vista
12:42:28
5889
1.000
2,6900
Vista
14:50:54
9473
2.040
2,6500
Vista
16:38:20
Total de Compras:
8.800,60
6,60
0,26
0,00
0,00
-8.807,46
Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:
6,60
0,26
0,00
0,00
-8.807,46
Total:
6,60
0,26
0,00
0,00
-8.807,46
Liquidação Financeira
Banco de Portugal: 20-04-2020
EUR
-8.800,60
CAIXA BI
EUR
-6,86
Emissão: 17-04-2020 16:45:19
Pág: 1
CEFLRCIN_PART
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA