Novabase S G P S S A : Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme - April 2020

In this context, Novabase informs that, pursuant to articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as pursuant to the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, in the period from the 16th of April 2020 and the 177h of April 2020 (inclusively), Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A., has acquired shares representing Novabase's share capital, under the Buy-Back Programme and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of the programme in Euronext Lisbon's regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

As disclosed to the market in due time, on the 14th of January 2020, the company Novabase

ISIN Code: PTNBA0AM0006

Date of the Aggregated Weighted % Session's % Share Volume Average Price Transaction Total Volume Capital (shares) (EUR) 16/04/2020 3,300 2.667 13.65 0.011 17/04/2020 600 2.680 3.8 0.002

On the 17th of April 2020, Novabase held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 540.709 own shares, representing 1.72% of the Company's share capital.

It is further informed that, due to a mere oversight, the interim report on transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme disclosed on 7 April 2020 indicated, for 31 March 2020, an aggregated volume of acquired shares corresponding to 3,000. However, such number corresponds to 7,706. Additionally, by virtue of the aforementioned oversight, within such context it was communicated by Novabase that on 6 April 2020 the Company held, as a result of the transactions indicated therein, an aggregated total of 523,813 own shares, representing 1.67% of the share capital. However, such number corresponds to 528,519 shares, representing 1.68% of the share capital.

In this light, the figures indicated in the interim report of 7 April are hereby rectified to the figures aforementioned. Without prejudice, the total amount of own shares held by Novabase that has been disclosed in the following interim report, disclosed on 15 April 2020, is correct.

Further detailed information on all transactions carried out, under the Buy-Back Programme, in the period from the 16th of April 2020 and the 17th of April 2020 (inclusively), may be found in the in the documents annexed hereto.