Novabase S G P S S A : Resolution of the Board of Directors regarding the shareholder remuneration proposal to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 2020

Resolution of the Board of Directors regarding the intention previously announced of presenting a shareholder remuneration proposal to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 2020

Lisbon, 30 March 2020

Novabase, Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase") informs that, due to the current context of great uncertainty, its Board of Directors has resolved today to revert its intention of proposing to the Annual General Meeting of 2020 the distribution of approximately 26.7 million euros to the shareholders, through the reduction of the share capital of Novabase in the same amount, as previously disclosed to the market, having resolved within this context not to propose the aforementioned remuneration to the Annual General Meeting of 2020. This resolution is taken in the context of the current prevention measures that aim at ensuring the financial resilience of the company and its competitiveness during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. This payment would represent a remuneration of 85 euro cents per share.

The commitment assumed towards the shareholders, on 25 July 2019 upon disclosure of the Novabase Strategic Update 2019+, of distributing 1.5€/share in the period 2019-2023 remains, but will be postponed to a more suitable moment.