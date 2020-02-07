Log in
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

02/07/2020 | 11:53am EST
Novabase - SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

07 Feb 2020 17:43 CET

Company Name

NOVABASE,SGPS

ISN

PTNBA0AM0006

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NBA

Source

NOVABASE - SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 16:52:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 150 M
EBIT 2019 5,00 M
Net income 2019 3,00 M
Debt 2019 20,0 M
Yield 2019 24,1%
P/E ratio 2019 27,0x
P/E ratio 2020 6,00x
EV / Sales2019 0,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 83,8 M
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration : Period :
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,70  €
Last Close Price 2,70  €
Spread / Highest target 74,1%
Spread / Average Target 74,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 74,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Paulo Figueiredo Morais Antunes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa Non-Executive Director
Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques de Carvalho Non-Executive Director
Paulo Jorge de Barros Pires Trigo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.7.57%90
ACCENTURE1.70%132 314
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.95%121 129
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-1.54%112 054
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.72%75 567
VMWARE, INC.3.76%61 991
