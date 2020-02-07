Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
02/07/2020 | 11:53am EST
Novabase - SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Company Name
NOVABASE,SGPS
ISN
PTNBA0AM0006
Market
Euronext
Symbol
NBA
Source
NOVABASE - SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 16:52:01 UTC
Sales 2019
150 M
EBIT 2019
5,00 M
Net income 2019
3,00 M
Debt 2019
20,0 M
Yield 2019
24,1%
P/E ratio 2019
27,0x
P/E ratio 2020
6,00x
EV / Sales2019
0,69x
EV / Sales2020
0,45x
Capitalization
83,8 M
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
4,70 €
Last Close Price
2,70 €
Spread / Highest target
74,1%
Spread / Average Target
74,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
74,1%
