NovaBay Pharmaceuticals : Announces New Partner Pharmacy Program

NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a biopharmaceutical company, announces a new pharmacy partnering program in a continued effort to ensure all patients in the U.S. have reliable and affordable access to prescription Avenova®. NovaBay has recently added six new pharmacies as Avenova channel partners. The company’s pharmacy partners serve patients across the U.S., and together ensure patients in all 50 states have convenient access to Avenova.

Eyecare professionals can call 800-890-0329 or email sales@avenova.com to learn more about their local pharmacy partner.

By contracting directly with these pharmacies, patients are guaranteed to receive the best pricing and quality service when filling their Avenova prescriptions. “Our commitment to a quality patient experience, along with our expanding national presence ensures every patient who wants Avenova can obtain it at the best price,” said Dan Richards, CEO of Meds In Motion Pharmacy, one of Avenova’s channel partners.

NovaBay’s pharmacy partners enhance the process for eye care professionals to easily and confidently prescribe Avenova. This is vital for physicians like Dr. Stephen Wilmarth of Wilmarth Eye and Laser Center in Roseville, Calif., who rely on Avenova for their patients. “Avenova is the mainstay of my dry eye practice. There’s no clear alternative. Even if patients are not improving on other treatments, I find Avenova works. Patient acceptance is very high because Avenova feels so soothing immediately upon application,” said Dr. Wilmarth.

About Avenova®

Avenova is an eye care product formulated with our proprietary, stable and pure form of hypochlorous acid. Avenova is designed for removal of the microorganisms and debris that contribute to conditions such as meibomian gland dysfunction, dry eye and blepharitis. Avenova is marketed to optometrists and ophthalmologists throughout the U.S. by NovaBay’s direct salesforce.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics®

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing and developing its non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address the unmet therapeutic needs of the global, topical anti-infective market with its two distinct product categories: the NEUTROX® family of products and the AGANOCIDE® compounds. The Neutrox family of products includes AVENOVA® for the eye care market, NEUTROPHASE® for wound care market, and CELLERX® for the aesthetic dermatology market. The Aganocide compounds, still under development, have target applications in the dermatology and urology markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies and future focus, our estimated future revenue, and generally the company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the potential impact of the partner pharmacy program and market potential of our products. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

