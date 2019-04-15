NovaBay Pharmaceuticals : Announces New Partner Pharmacy Program

NovaBay®
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a biopharmaceutical
company, announces a new pharmacy partnering program in a continued
effort to ensure all patients in the U.S. have reliable and affordable
access to prescription Avenova®. NovaBay has recently added six new
pharmacies as Avenova channel partners. The company’s pharmacy partners
serve patients across the U.S., and together ensure patients in all 50
states have convenient access to Avenova.
Eyecare professionals can call 800-890-0329 or email sales@avenova.com
to learn more about their local pharmacy partner.
By contracting directly with these pharmacies, patients are guaranteed
to receive the best pricing and quality service when filling their
Avenova prescriptions. “Our commitment to a quality patient experience,
along with our expanding national presence ensures every patient who
wants Avenova can obtain it at the best price,” said Dan Richards, CEO
of Meds In Motion Pharmacy, one of Avenova’s channel partners.
NovaBay’s pharmacy partners enhance the process for eye care
professionals to easily and confidently prescribe Avenova. This is vital
for physicians like Dr. Stephen Wilmarth of Wilmarth Eye and Laser
Center in Roseville, Calif., who rely on Avenova for their patients.
“Avenova is the mainstay of my dry eye practice. There’s no clear
alternative. Even if patients are not improving on other treatments, I
find Avenova works. Patient acceptance is very high because Avenova
feels so soothing immediately upon application,” said Dr. Wilmarth.
About Avenova®
Avenova is an eye care product formulated with our proprietary, stable
and pure form of hypochlorous acid. Avenova is designed for removal of
the microorganisms and debris that contribute to conditions such as
meibomian gland dysfunction, dry eye and blepharitis. Avenova is
marketed to optometrists and ophthalmologists throughout the U.S. by
NovaBay’s direct salesforce.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics®
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on
commercializing and developing its non-antibiotic anti-infective
products to address the unmet therapeutic needs of the global, topical
anti-infective market with its two distinct product categories: the
NEUTROX® family of products and the AGANOCIDE®
compounds. The Neutrox family of products includes AVENOVA®
for the eye care market, NEUTROPHASE® for wound care market,
and CELLERX® for the aesthetic dermatology market. The
Aganocide compounds, still under development, have target applications
in the dermatology and urology markets.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon
management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections
and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to,
statements regarding our business strategies and future focus, our
estimated future revenue, and generally the company’s expected future
financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or
achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed
in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might
cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to,
risks and uncertainties relating to the potential impact of the partner
pharmacy program and market potential of our products. Other risks
relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results
to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking
statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form
10-Q/K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially
under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this
release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or
obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement
except as required by law.
