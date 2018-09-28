NovaBay Pharmaceuticals : Names Jack McGovern Interim CEO

NovaBay®
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a
biopharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing prescription
Avenova® for the domestic eye care market, announces that
Jack McGovern has been named Interim Chief Executive Officer, expanding
his responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer to include overseeing
daily operations. Mark M. Sieczkarek, the Company’s previous Chief
Executive Officer, remains NovaBay’s Chairman and will focus on
strategic growth opportunities that complement the Company’s continued
organic growth.
“These leadership changes support the strategy of achieving profitable
growth while actively seeking opportunities to broaden our commercial
product offering,” said McGovern. “NovaBay’s expanded sales organization
is performing well as we target Avenova high prescribers with the goal
of increasing the number of prescriptions per physician. Executing on
this strategy requires a disciplined, efficient deployment of resources
with hands-on oversight. We are focused on enhancing value for our
shareholders and are increasingly optimistic about returning to
double-digit sales and unit growth in 2019.
“We have developed a strong organizational infrastructure and
implemented the key metrics that are critical to driving business
success,” added McGovern. “Of utmost importance is the tremendous
opportunity in promoting Avenova as a proven product that addresses the
large, underserved conditions of blepharitis and bacterial dry eye,
which represents about 85% of the dry eye market.”
Avenova is the only non-antibiotic commercial product with clinical data
proven to treat the underlying cause of blepharitis and bacterial dry
eye. Unlike traditional antibiotics, Avenova is safe for chronic use
because it does not give rise to bacterial resistance.
“Business development is a priority as we identify commercial and
late-stage ophthalmic products to leverage our sales organization,” said
Sieczkarek. “This is a time-consuming process and my changing role at
NovaBay allows me to dedicate more attention to advancing this important
component of our strategy. I will continue to be actively engaged with
the leadership team to drive the Company’s future success. This new role
will also allow me to focus on ensuring we have sufficient financial
resources to support our organic growth, as well as any acquisitions
should appropriate opportunities arise.”
McGovern joined NovaBay as Chief Financial Officer in July 2017 with
more than 30 years of experience in finance and operations. Previously
he was Chief Operating Officer and CFO of Attainia, Inc., a SaaS-based
provider of planning solutions for the healthcare industry sold to a
private equity firm, and Managing Partner at Northshore Management
Partners, a consultancy with an emphasis on financial capitalization,
structuring and developing operational scale. Earlier he was COO/CFO at
Integrated Biosystems, a venture-stage company in France; Executive Vice
President at Strategic Capital, Inc., a boutique investment bank with a
focus on M&A and COO/CFO of Oliver-Allen Corp., a computer leasing
company. He began his career with KPMG after receiving a BS in
accounting from Chico State University. Mr. McGovern is a licensed CPA
in the State of California.
About Avenova
Avenova is an eye care product formulated with NovaBay’s proprietary,
stable and pure form of hypochlorous acid. It has proven in laboratory
testing to have broad antimicrobial properties as a preservative in
solution as it removes foreign material including microorganisms and
debris from the skin on the eyelids and lashes without burning or
stinging. Data from a multicenter clinical study show that Avenova
reduced bacterial load, the underlying cause of blepharitis, on ocular
skin surface by more than 90%. Laboratory tests show that hypochlorous
acid has potent antimicrobial activity in solution yet is non-toxic to
mammalian cells and also neutralizes bacterial toxins. Avenova is
marketed to optometrists and ophthalmologists throughout the U.S. by
NovaBay’s direct salesforce. It is accessible from more than 90% of
retail pharmacies in the U.S. through agreements with McKesson
Corporation, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics®
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
commercializing and developing its non-antibiotic anti-infective
products to address the unmet therapeutic needs of the global, topical
anti-infective market with its two distinct product categories: the
NEUTROX® family of products and the AGANOCIDE® compounds. The Neutrox
family of products includes AVENOVA® for the eye care market,
NEUTROPHASE® for the wound care market and CELLERX® for the aesthetic
dermatology market. The Aganocide compounds, still under development,
have target applications in dermatology and urology.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon
management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections
and beliefs. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding,
among other things, our current expectations about the Company's future
executive management, financial results, goals, strategies, revenue,
and/or general outlook. These statements involve known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or
achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed
in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might
cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to,
risks and uncertainties relating to difficulties or delays in
manufacturing, distributing, and obtaining insurance reimbursement for
the Company’s products, the uncertainty of patent protection for the
Company’s intellectual property, and any potential regulatory problems.
Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could
cause results to differ materially from those projected in the
forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in
NovaBay’s latest Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The
forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date,
and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update
publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.
Socialize and Stay informed on NovaBay’s progress:
Like us on Facebook
Follow
us on Twitter
Connect
with NovaBay on LinkedIn
Join
us on Google+
Visit
NovaBay’s Website
For Avenova purchasing information please call 800-890-0329, email sales@avenova.com
or visit www.Avenova.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005065/en/