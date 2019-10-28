NovaBay Pharmaceuticals : to Distribute the NuLids System® for the Treatment of Dry Eye in Certain U.S. Geographies

Once-daily system complements Avenova and leverages salesforce calls on eyecare specialists

NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing Avenova® for the domestic eye care market, announces an exclusive 90-day agreement with NuSight Medical® to distribute the NuLids System for treatment of blepharitis and dry eye in six of NovaBay’s top-performing territories. The NuLids System is a hand-held, cordless device that safely and effectively removes accumulated scurf from eyelashes and eyelids, while stimulating meibomian gland production in dry eye and blepharitis patients. The NuLids System is available through eyecare professionals for home use by the patient.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005179/en/

NuLids System® for the Treatment of Dry Eye (Photo: Business Wire)

“The NuLids System is highly complementary to Avenova and, in fact, we believe that anyone using this product should also be using Avenova to treat both the symptoms and the underlying cause of blepharitis and bacterial dry eye,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO. “We further believe the NuLids System will elevate our sales calls with ophthalmologists and optometrists and make our salespeople more productive. The NuLids System is available through eyecare professionals, which supports our buy-and-sell sales channel for Avenova. We expect to begin selling the NuLids System at the beginning of November in the greater mid-Atlantic region.”

“We are delighted to be working with NovaBay, which has a salesforce that is dedicated to the treatment of dry eye and has established relationships with eyecare specialists,” said Robert Foster, NuSight Medical CEO. This agreement expands upon our existing professional dealer network with a highly credible distribution partner in a large geographic territory that had previously been underserved. This agreement represents an exciting opportunity to serve dry eye sufferers and their eye care professionals, who may be currently unaware of the NuLids System’s exceptional results in ending or substantially reducing that scratchy, gritty, itching, burning and/or sandy feeling in the eye. One-year patient survey data has shown that 96% of patients surveyed after a 30-day trial reported being either ‘satisfied’ or ‘very satisfied’ with NuLids.”

The NuLids System is easy to use and requires just one minute each day to treat both eyes. Clinical results show a significant reduction in the signs and symptoms associated with dry eye, e.g., an improvement in the number of glands secreting important oils, called meibum, of 81%. These oils are necessary for good tear film quality, comfort and health.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics®

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing and developing its non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address the unmet therapeutic needs of the global, topical anti-infective market with its two distinct product categories: the NEUTROX® family of products and the AGANOCIDE® compounds. The Neutrox family of products includes AVENOVA® for the eye care market, NEUTROPHASE® for wound care market, and CELLERX® for the aesthetic dermatology market. The Aganocide compounds, still under development, have target applications in the dermatology and urology markets.

About NuSight Medical®: Comfort in the Blink of an Eye

Teeny Clean, LLC, dba NuSight Medical, is a medical device company focusing on commercializing and developing its NuLids System® for more effective treatment of Dry Eye Disease and its many related conditions. The NuLids System is the unique, patented, mechanical device that is directed by eye care practitioners for the home-based treatment of Dry Eye Disease and Blepharitis. These markets exceed 400 million people globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential partnerships, future collaborations, the impact of new products on our business, and generally the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the size of the potential market for our products, improving sales rep productivity and product distribution, and any potential regulatory problems. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Socialize and Stay informed on NovaBay’s progress

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Connect with NovaBay on LinkedIn

Visit NovaBay’s Website

Avenova Purchasing Information

For NovaBay Avenova purchasing information:

Please call 800-890-0329 or email sales@avenova.com

www.Avenova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005179/en/