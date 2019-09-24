Novacyt : 2018 half-year results 0 09/24/2019 | 08:13pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NOVACYT HALF YEAR 2018 RESULTS Molecular product revenues up 18% to €3m Gross margin increases to 64% Paris, France and Camberley, UK - 26 September 2018 - Novacyt (ALTERNEXT: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostic products, today announces unaudited financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Unaudited revenues were broadly flat at €7.0m following a strong performance by the Primerdesign and Lab21 Products divisions, offset by lower sales from NOVAprep®. Group gross margin increased to 64% (61% H1 2017) and the EBITDA loss was €0.5m. Excluding NOVAprep®, the Group achieved EBITDA breakeven. Financial highlights Consolidated unaudited Group revenue of €7.0m, marginal increase compared to H1 2017 o Primerdesign revenue increased 15% (18% CER) to €3m

o Lab21 revenue increased 3% (6% CER) to €3.4m

o NOVAprep ® revenue of €0.6m versus €1.1m in H1 2017

Primerdesign revenue increased 15% (18% CER) to €3m Lab21 revenue increased 3% (6% CER) to €3.4m NOVAprep revenue of €0.6m versus €1.1m in H1 2017 Group revenue increased 1% at CER compared with H1 2017 as a result of a previously announced decision to re-optimise the NOVAprep® product, exacerbated by supply issues

re-optimise the NOVAprep® product, exacerbated by supply issues Excluding the impact of NOVAprep ® , Group revenue increased 8% (11% at CER)

, Group revenue increased 8% (11% at CER) Gross profit increased from €4.3m to €4.5m representing a three-percentage point increase from 61% to 64%

three-percentage point increase from 61% to 64% EBITDA loss of €0.5m in H1 2018 was broadly similar to the same period in 2017 as a result of higher gross profit offset by NOVAprep ® losses

losses Excluding the impact of NOVAprep ® EBITDA was at break-even for the first half

EBITDA was at break-even for the first half Novacyt had €2.1m in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 30 June 2018 €'000 Consol Consol Consol H1 18 H1 17 H1 16 Revenue 7,044 7,029 4,950 Gross profit 4,492 4,258 2,605 Gross margin % 64% 61% 53% EBITDA (493) (469) (1,611) Operating loss before exceptional items (1,217) (999) (1,815) Net result (1,844) (1,713) (3,525) Earnings per share (fully diluted and undiluted) -€0.08 -€0.09 -€0.37 Page 1 of 36 Operational highlights Completed the acquisition of Omega Diagnostics ID business on 28th June 2018, a profitable and cash generative infectious disease business unit

Following further investment in commercial infrastructure, Primerdesign revenue increased 15% (18% at CER) to €3.0m compared with H1 2017 which is being directly driven from the investment in the core research use only (RUO) business

Group gross margin improved again during the period to 64% through a combination of higher than expected margin in Primerdesign and Lab21 offset by the disappointing performance of NOVAprep ®

As a result of the previously announced product optimisation process and unexpected supply chain issues, NOVAprep ® sales fell greater than anticipated by 44% to €0.6m compared with H1 2017 (-44% versus H2 2017) and the Board announced a strategic review of how to maximize future value of the NOVAprep ® business unit Post period end Integration of the infectious disease business unit from Omega Diagnostics is progressing well. Technical transfer of production to Novacyt is underway alongside product re-registration and the initiation of direct commercial activities. Early indications suggest stronger than expected profitability, which could be delivered as early as H2 2018

re-registration and the initiation of direct commercial activities. Early indications suggest stronger than expected profitability, which could be delivered as early as H2 2018 On 2nd August the Board announced it would undertake a strategic review of NOVAprep ® operations. The board is making good progress and expects to provide an update later in the year

operations. The board is making good progress and expects to provide an update later in the year Signed B2B partnership with Applied Microarrays, Inc. (AMI) and Primerdesign to facilitate the design and optimisation of customised microarray assays for the US market Graham Mullis, Group CEO of Novacyt, commented: "The first half of 2018 has seen strong progress being made across the Group in terms of sales growth, the development of new clinical products and the accretive acquisition of the Omega Diagnostics ID business. This underpins our continued focus and delivery against our three core strategic objectives. "The strategic review of NOVAprep® is ongoing and I expect to update the market once it has been concluded. "We remain committed to becoming EBITDA profitable in 2018." Corporate review In the first half of 2018, Novacyt made further progress in shaping and defining the business to deliver long-term sustainable growth. At the heart of the strategy is a resolute commitment to the three pillars of growth based on organic expansion, a commitment to investment in R&D and a judicious approach to acquisitions. Revenues of €7.0m were flat on 2017 as a result of the effects of the previously announced NOVAprep® product re-optimisation and supply chain issue being offset by strong growth in Primerdesign and solid growth at Lab21. Group revenues, excluding NOVAprep®, advanced 8% (11% at constant exchange rates CER). Organic growth was driven by business to business contract wins at Primerdesign, new tenders in Lab21 and the launch of several newly developed clinical products. The Board continues to progress its strategic review of options for the NOVAprep® business, which was announced on 2nd August, including a sale of the NOVAprep® business. In the event of a Page 2 of 36 successful sale, Novacyt would benefit from a significant reduction in ongoing losses due to the investment still needed to optimize the NOVAprep® business and the remaining core business would be expected to become immediately EBITDA profitable and move towards becoming cash flow generative. The integration of Omega Diagnostics infectious disease business, acquired on 28th June 2018, is progressing well and going according to plan. The Group has started to capture the identified cost and growth synergies and the additional profitability from this acquisition could exceed expectations during the second half of this year. Molecular products 18% underlying sales growth in Primerdesign reflects strong growth in the core Life Science Research and Food Testing markets and a step up in business to business activities. We have continued to invest in sales and marketing, increasing our catalogue of tests and we continue to make good progress in the development of clinical IVD products. Primerdesign is increasingly recognised as a leading clinical assay development partner. During the period, the Company secured contracts with ten development customers compared to only three customers in 2017. The collaboration signed with GenePoC in March to develop a triplex molecular diagnostic assay to identify influenza A, influenza B and respiratory syncytial virus A and B (RSV A and B) for deployment on GenePOC's revogene™ instrument is a typical example of such contracts. The initial work is expected to complete in the second half and follow-on work is under discussion. The Company continues to grow sales of the q16 PCR instrument and has invested heavily in stock expected to sell during the next twelve months. The number of units now sold has risen from 230 in 2017 to 339 and this is expanding the pull-through in genesig® kit sales which is delivering a continued increase in Primerdesign's gross margin. The Company continues to invest in the development of the next generation PCR instrument - the q24 - which is faster, higher throughput and offers higher multiplexing capabilities. The launch of this instrument is planned for H2 2019. The launch of the next two CE-IVD accredited clinical assays are expected to launch by the end of the year. The assays EBV and BKV are used in the management of immunosuppressed patients and in the monitoring of patients post organ-transplantation. The molecular market for these two assays in Europe is estimated at €20m. Primerdesign continues to invest in business development and commercial infrastructure and has increased its direct sales force in Norther Europe from two to six people dedicated to specific territories within the region. Additional sales people are being added into other international markets where we also expect to see significant growth opportunities. The investment in B2B commercial infrastructure is building a strong pipeline of potential new partners and we expect sales to continue to grow from this investment. Protein products Lab21 revenue of €3.4m demonstrated reported growth of 3% and 6% CER over H1 2017. There is also a strong start to the second half of 2018, with a new high level of tenders of €1.2m being secured. During 2017, we completed the development and launch of 10 new products, all of which are now contributing to growth in 2018. In addition, we launched PathFlow™ Mononucleosis, a qualitative lateral flow immunoassay for the detection of infectious mononucleosis (IM) and the first in a series of infectious disease tests. PathFlow™ Mononucleosis provides a rapid and effective differential Page 3 of 36 diagnosis to patients with IM over streptococcal pharyngitis and will help to address the global issue of antibiotic resistance. On 28 June Novacyt, through its Lab21 Products division, agreed terms of an asset purchase agreement with Omega Diagnostics to acquire the infectious disease business unit for up to £2.175 million subject to performance, comprising: £1.8m upon completion, £175,000 paid after twelve months upon completion of technology transfer and, £200,000 paid upon the successful accreditation of the Axminster, UK production facility to certain standards. The unaudited sales of the ID business were £2.49 million and EBITDA £310,000 for the year ending 31 March 2018. Integration is progressing well with technical transfer of production to Novacyt underway alongside product re-registration and initiation of direct commercial activities. Novacyt continues to anticipate similar sales in the first twelve months of ownership and to capture material cost synergies from leveraging existing commercial and manufacturing infrastructure within Novacyt and expect profitability in the second half to be greater than expected. NOVAprep® During the period NOVAprep® revenue was €0.6m versus €1.1m in H1 2017 reflecting the previously announced product optimisation actions and the impact of an unexpected supply chain delay. The supply chain issue has now been resolved and sales are recovering during the second half. The strategic review announced in August to consider the optimal way to maximise value for the technology continues and the Company will provide an update in due course. Following the balance sheet date NOVAprep® has also launched its first non-gynaecological CE Marked product which is expected to be an important addition to the NOVAprep® product already used in cervical cancer screening and HPV testing. Financial review Revenue Revenue remained broadly unchanged at €7.0m and increased by 1% at CER (taking into account a 2% fall in the value of the Pound against the Euro) compared with the same period last year. This underlying increase was achieved due to growth in Primerdesign (18% CER) and Lab21 (6% CER) which was mostly offset by the greater than expected reduction in NOVAprep® revenue of 44% from €1.1m to €0.6m in the first half of this year. At a Group level, sales have grown compared to the first half of 2017 in Africa, the Americas and the Middle East, with year-on-year reductions in Europe and Asia-Pacific caused by weaker NOVAprep® sales. Both Europe and Asia-Pacific achieved growth excluding NOVAprep®. Gross margin Gross margin has shown continued positive momentum, increasing from €4.3m (61%) in the first half of last year to €4.5m (64%) in 2018. This year-on-year improvement is due to a combination of higher margins in the Lab21 and Primerdesign businesses and the impact of Primerdesign increasing its share of Group revenue from 37% to 43% whilst delivering an extremely high margin of 85%. This improvement in gross margin continues a trend of annual improvements each year since 2014 when it was 44%. The Lab21 Products business has seen a 3% year-on-year gross margin improvement predominantly driven by a sales mix change in selling a greater proportion of higher margin products. The NOVAprep® gross margin has improved 5% year-on-year, driven a larger proportion of consumables Page 4 of 36 compared to H1 2017. Lower manufacturing costs have also helped to increase gross margins due to economies of scale as sales volumes increase. EBITDA EBITDA is broadly unchanged compared with the same period last year. In the first half of 2018, the Group has continued to invest in further growth, which has been rewarded with 18% underlying growth in Primerdesign, 6% growth in Lab21 Products and a three-percentage point increase in gross margin. However, the reduction in NOVAprep® revenue has temporarily halted the profitability progress. Higher commercial costs reflect increased staff levels to support the growth plans of the business. Facilities costs have increased year-on-year following the move of the Microgen business to the new group headquarters in Camberley. Due to the dual stock market listing (AIM & Euronext Growth) professional fees have increased year on year, due to the increased regulatory requirements. Until this period, EBITDA had consistently improved each half year from a consolidated loss of €1.6m in H2 2015 to a €0.3m loss in the second half of 2017 driven by strong sales growth and gross margin improvements. Operating loss before exceptional items Group operating loss before exceptional items increased by 22% to €1.2m compared with H1 2017. With only a small movement in EBITDA, the movement is due to additional depreciation/amortisation costs of €0.1m and LTIP charges of €0.1m as the scheme was put in place in November 2017. Net loss The net loss increased by €0.1m to €1.8m between H1 2017 and H1 2018 due to the increase in depreciation and amortisation costs and LTIP charges described above as well as increases in exceptional charges of €0.1m related to restructuring staff costs, offset by reduced financial expenses of €0.2m due to reduced interest charges on the outstanding loans. Page 5 of 36 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Novacyt SA published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 00:12:04 UTC 0 Latest news on NOVACYT 08:13p NOVACYT : 2018 half-year results PU 07/30 NOVACYT S.A. : Half-Year Trading Update BU 07/18 NOVACYT S.A. : Sale of Clinical Lab BU 06/26 NOVACYT : Follow-up chart relating to the OCABSA agreement 25th June 2019 PU 06/19 NOVACYT : Follow-up chart relating to the OCABSA agreement 19th June 2019 PU 05/13 NOVACYT S.A. : Launch of Next-Generation qPCR Instrument BU 04/30 NOVACYT : Full Year 2018 Results BU 04/25 NOVACYT S.A. : Update on Notice of Full Year Results BU 04/23 NOVACYT : Convertible Bond Facility PU 04/23 NOVACYT S.A. : Convertible Bond Facility BU