|
Novacyt : Follow-up chart relating to the OCABSA agreement 26th September 2019
09/26/2019 | 06:13am EDT
|
OCABSA Agreement - Follow-up Chart - 25 September 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tranche 1
|
|
Issuance date of OCABSA
|
|
25/04/2019
|
|
Exercise date of BEOCABSA
|
|
25/04/2019
|
|
Number of OCA (notes convertible into shares)
|
|
874
|
|
Number of BSA (subscription warrants)
|
|
2,979,544
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Nb
|
Shares issued
|
BSA exercised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OCA converted
|
26/04/2019
|
1
|
15,625
|
|
02/05/2019
|
7
|
116,666
|
|
14/05/2019
|
14
|
250,000
|
|
14/05/2019
|
19
|
339,285
|
|
16/05/2019
|
11
|
229,166
|
|
16/05/2019
|
16
|
333,333
|
|
12/06/2019
|
5
|
138,888
|
|
18/06/2019
|
17
|
472,222
|
|
19/06/2019
|
22
|
611,111
|
|
21/06/2019
|
7
|
194,444
|
|
24/06/2019
|
8
|
222,222
|
|
28/06/2019
|
2
|
62,500
|
|
08/07/2019
|
1
|
35,714
|
|
15/07/2019
|
30
|
1,071,428
|
|
16/07/2019
|
10
|
357,142
|
|
01/08/2019
|
100
|
3,753,753
|
|
06/08/2019
|
51
|
1,914,414
|
|
12/08/2019
|
51
|
1,912,500
|
|
23/08/2019
|
40
|
1,500,000
|
|
28/08/2019
|
60
|
2,250,000
|
|
11/09/2019
|
20
|
750,000
|
|
12/09/2019
|
18
|
675,000
|
|
18/09/2019
|
12
|
450,000
|
|
23/09/2019
|
10
|
375,000
|
|
25/09/2019
|
38
|
1,425,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding OCA
|
304
|
|
Outstanding BSA
|
2,979,544
|
|
Number of shares created
|
|
19,455,413
|
|
|
|
Total number of shares issued under the OCABSA agreement :
|
19,455,413
|
|
Disclaimer
Novacyt SA published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 10:12:02 UTC
|
|
|
|Sales 2018
|-
|EBIT 2018
|-
|Net income 2018
|-
|Debt 2018
|-
|Yield 2018
|-
|
|P/E ratio 2018
|-
|P/E ratio 2019
|-
|Capi. / Sales2018
|-
|Capi. / Sales2019
|-
|Capitalization
|4,78 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NOVACYT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|-
|Number of Analysts
|
|Average target price
|
|Last Close Price
|
0,09 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
-
|Spread / Average Target
|
-
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|NOVACYT
|-77.86%
|5