NOVACYT

NOVACYT

(ALNOV)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Alternext - 09/26 06:34:18 am
0.0752 EUR   -12.46%
06:13aNOVACYT : Follow-up chart relating to the OCABSA agreement 26th September 2019
PU
05:33aNOVACYT : 2019 half-year results
PU
02:01aNOVACYT S.A. :  Half Year Results
BU
News 
Novacyt : Follow-up chart relating to the OCABSA agreement 26th September 2019

Novacyt : Follow-up chart relating to the OCABSA agreement 26th September 2019

0
09/26/2019 | 06:13am EDT

OCABSA Agreement - Follow-up Chart - 25 September 2019

Tranche 1

Issuance date of OCABSA

25/04/2019

Exercise date of BEOCABSA

25/04/2019

Number of OCA (notes convertible into shares)

874

Number of BSA (subscription warrants)

2,979,544

Date

Nb

Shares issued

BSA exercised

OCA converted

26/04/2019

1

15,625

02/05/2019

7

116,666

14/05/2019

14

250,000

14/05/2019

19

339,285

16/05/2019

11

229,166

16/05/2019

16

333,333

12/06/2019

5

138,888

18/06/2019

17

472,222

19/06/2019

22

611,111

21/06/2019

7

194,444

24/06/2019

8

222,222

28/06/2019

2

62,500

08/07/2019

1

35,714

15/07/2019

30

1,071,428

16/07/2019

10

357,142

01/08/2019

100

3,753,753

06/08/2019

51

1,914,414

12/08/2019

51

1,912,500

23/08/2019

40

1,500,000

28/08/2019

60

2,250,000

11/09/2019

20

750,000

12/09/2019

18

675,000

18/09/2019

12

450,000

23/09/2019

10

375,000

25/09/2019

38

1,425,000

Outstanding OCA

304

Outstanding BSA

2,979,544

Number of shares created

19,455,413

Total number of shares issued under the OCABSA agreement :

19,455,413

Disclaimer

Novacyt SA published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 10:12:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 4,78 M
Chart NOVACYT
Duration : Period :
Novacyt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVACYT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,09  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham David Mullis Group CEO, Director & IR Contact
James Christopher Wakefield Chairman
Jean-Pierre Crinelli Non-Executive Director
Lisa Henriet Group Director- Operations
Anthony Dyer Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVACYT-77.86%5
GILEAD SCIENCES2.64%81 306
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.11%44 082
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-23.25%31 366
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC33.12%30 295
LONZA GROUP32.90%25 383
