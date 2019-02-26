Novacyt: Funding Update

Regulatory News:
Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist
in clinical diagnostics, announces an update on its current position and
funding plans. The Company confirms that 2019 trading has started
positively and is in line with 2019 management expectations. The Company
also continues to make progress with the ongoing negotiations in
relation to the sale of the NOVAprep® and the Clinical Lab
businesses and will continue to update the market as the transactions
progress.
The Company’s cash position as at 22 February 2019 was approximately
€950,000 which is ahead of plan and the Company is currently in advanced
discussions with debt providers in relation to a material investment of
which a significant proportion will be used to consolidate our current
debt obligations. The Company expects to complete this financing within
the next six to eight weeks. Although there can be no guarantee in
respect of the amount that can be raised, the preference of the Company
is to target the raising of funds in the least dilutive form for
shareholders. Further announcements will be made as appropriate in due
course.
Inside Information
This announcement contains inside information. The person responsible
for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the
Company is Anthony Dyer.
