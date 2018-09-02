NovaGold Resources : Here’s The 5 Best Labor Day Sales on Laptops, TVs, Headphones, Roombas & KitchenAid Mixers for 2018, by Tim Marr

Deal comparison expert Tim Marr has reviewed the top Labor Day discounts on electronics, homeware and fitness gear for 2018

PHOENIX, Sept. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labor Day 2018 sales are here and deals expert Tim Marr has reviewed the best deals available online from Apple, Roomba, KitchenAid, Bose, Fitbit and more top brands.



Top 5 Labor Day 2018 Deals:

In order to identify the best deals, Tim Marr and his team of deal specialists track prices on popular consumer products across the web. This year there's several impressive deals on smart home technology and kitchenware, with steep discounts on KitchenAid mixers and Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners among the highlights for shoppers this year. According to Tim, the best sale this year is being run by HP, who have discounted several of their best-selling laptops, PCs and monitors by over 50%.

Whilst Labor Day is primarily a day for celebrating working people across the country, more and more shoppers are heading to the web to find online bargains during this national holiday. According to research from WalletHub, the average Labor Day shopper will spend $58 this year.

Landing on Monday 3 September this year, Labor Day falls nicely between the 4th of July sales and Black Friday weekend for online shoppers. Tim Marr and his team will continue to track the best online deals throughout the Labor Day sales weekend. Click here to check out the entire HP Labor Day sale and enjoy savings of over $1,000 on many products.

About Tim Marr: Tim Marr and his team of deal experts share information about the best value deals available to shoppers throughout the busiest holiday shopping days of the year. Tim Marr participates in affiliate programs including the HP & Amazon Associates program and earns income by providing links to HP.com, Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)