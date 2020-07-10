Log in
NovaGold Resources Inc.

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.

(NG)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) on Behalf of Investors

07/10/2020 | 04:54pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of NovaGold Resources Inc. ("NovaGold" or the "Company") (NYSE American: NG) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 28, 2020, J. Capital Research or ("J. Capital") published a report claiming that "NovaGold's management team has systematically misled investors" about the Company's Donlin gold-mining project, "a deposit so remote and technologically challenging that the mine will never be built." J. Capital criticized NovaGold for using "custom metrics designed to deceive," which included, among other representations, that "the deposit will require $6.7 bln in capital, [when] the feasibility study clearly shows this number is $8 bln." J. Capital also contended that "[t]he proposed natural gas pipeline central to powering the project is dead on arrival," quoting an engineer who worked on costing the pipeline as stating that he "doesn't know of any engineering company that has the experience to build such a complex pipeline."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.94 per share, or over 8%, to close at $9.71 per share on May 28, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased NovaGold securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
