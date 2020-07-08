Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  NovaGold Resources Inc.    NG   CA66987E2069

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.

(NG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NG Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of NovaGold Resources Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of NovaGold Resources Inc. ("NovaGold" or "the Company") (NYSE: NG). Investors who purchased NovaGold securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ng.            

The investigation concerns whether NovaGold and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 28, 2020, J. Capital Research ("J. Capital") published a report alleging that "NovaGold's management team has systematically misled investors" about the Company's Donlin gold-mining project, "a deposit so remote and technologically challenging that the mine will never be built."  J. Capital criticized NovaGold for using "custom metrics designed to deceive," which included, among other representations, that "the deposit will require $6.7 bln in capital, [when] the feasibility study clearly shows this number is $8 bln."  J. Capital also contended that "[t]he proposed natural gas pipeline central to powering the project is dead on arrival," quoting an engineer who worked on costing the pipeline as stating that he "doesn't know of any engineering company that has the experience to build such a complex pipeline."  On this news, NovaGold's stock price fell $0.94 per share, or 8.83%, to close at $9.71 per share on May 28, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased NovaGold shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ng. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ng-shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-novagold-resources-inc-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301090396.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.
05:13pNG SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigatio..
PR
2017NOVAGOLD RESOURCES : Technical Research on Gold Equities -- Eldorado Gold, Alamo..
PR
2017NOVAGOLD RESOURCES : Pre-Market Technical Pulse on Gold Stocks -- Golden Star Re..
PR
2017NOVAGOLD RESOURCES : Gold Stocks Under Review -- Newmont Mining, Alamos Gold, Si..
PR
2017NOVAGOLD RESOURCES : Gold Prices Surge After Recent Political Turmoil
PR
2015NOVAGOLD RESOURCES : Gold Equities Technical Updates - IAMGOLD, Newmont Mining, ..
PR
2014NOVAGOLD RESOURCES : Post-Earnings Expert Coverage - Novagold Resources
PR
2013NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. : Today's Technical View: IAMGOLD, Gold Fields and NovaG..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group