Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Novanta Inc (USA)    NOVT   CA67000B1040

NOVANTA INC (USA)

(NOVT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Novanta Inc. : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, will release its second quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. To access the call, please dial (888) 346-3959 prior to the scheduled conference call time. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed online via a live webcast on the Presentations and Events page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. The replay will remain available until Monday, October 7, 2019.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision, and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers' demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta's common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NOVT."

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVANTA INC (USA)
12:52pNOVANTA INC. : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, Augus..
BU
06/20NOVANTA USA : to Present at the CJS Securities 19th Annual “New Ideas&rdqu..
BU
05/22NOVANTA USA : to Present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conferenc..
BU
05/21NOVANTA USA : to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services ..
BU
05/07NOVANTA USA : Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter 2019
BU
04/11NOVANTA INC. : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, May 7..
BU
03/21NOVANTA USA : to Present at Needham & Company 18th Annual Healthcare Conference ..
BU
02/27NOVANTA USA : Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..
BU
02/12NOVANTA USA : to Participate at the BTIG Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Febr..
BU
01/28NOVANTA INC. : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Wednesday, Feb..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 647 M
EBIT 2019 112 M
Net income 2019 64,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 50,2x
P/E ratio 2020 40,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,91x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,62x
Capitalization 3 172 M
Chart NOVANTA INC (USA)
Duration : Period :
Novanta Inc (USA) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVANTA INC (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 82,0  $
Last Close Price 90,6  $
Spread / Highest target -8,43%
Spread / Average Target -9,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthijs Glastra Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Stephen W. Bershad Chairman
Robert John Buckley Chief Financial Officer
Ira J. Lamel Independent Director
Thomas N. Secor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVANTA INC (USA)43.87%3 225
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%34 753
AMPHENOL CORPORATION20.41%29 371
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%15 356
IPG PHOTONICS24.40%7 918
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-6.82%7 015
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About