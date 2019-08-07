Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Novanta Inc (USA)    NOVT   CA67000B1040

NOVANTA INC (USA)

(NOVT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Novanta USA : to Present at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 11:07am EDT

Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Matthijs Glastra, Chief Executive Office, and Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in New York, NY.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT”.

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVANTA INC (USA)
11:07aNOVANTA USA : to Present at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday,..
BU
08/06NOVANTA USA : Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019
BU
07/10NOVANTA INC. : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, Augus..
BU
06/20NOVANTA USA : to Present at the CJS Securities 19th Annual “New Ideas&rdqu..
BU
05/22NOVANTA USA : to Present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conferenc..
BU
05/21NOVANTA USA : to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services ..
BU
05/07NOVANTA USA : Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter 2019
BU
04/11NOVANTA INC. : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, May 7..
BU
03/21NOVANTA USA : to Present at Needham & Company 18th Annual Healthcare Conference ..
BU
02/27NOVANTA USA : Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 635 M
EBIT 2019 104 M
Net income 2019 58,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 47,5x
P/E ratio 2020 37,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,32x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,00x
Capitalization 2 743 M
Chart NOVANTA INC (USA)
Duration : Period :
Novanta Inc (USA) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVANTA INC (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 79,50  $
Last Close Price 78,12  $
Spread / Highest target 3,69%
Spread / Average Target 1,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthijs Glastra Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Stephen W. Bershad Chairman
Robert John Buckley Chief Financial Officer
Ira J. Lamel Independent Director
Thomas N. Secor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVANTA INC (USA)24.00%2 734
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%32 238
AMPHENOL CORPORATION7.71%25 958
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%15 623
IPG PHOTONICS4.21%6 385
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-17.27%5 791
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group