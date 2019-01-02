Log in
NOVANTA INC (USA)
2017 annual earnings release
Novanta USA : to Present at the CJS Securities 19th Annual "New Ideas for the New Year" Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 9, 2019

01/02/2019

Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Matthijs Glastra, Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 19th Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, in New York, NY.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT”.

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 613 M
EBIT 2018 104 M
Net income 2018 49,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 51,22
P/E ratio 2019 37,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,59x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,39x
Capitalization 2 199 M
Managers
NameTitle
Matthijs Glastra Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Stephen W. Bershad Chairman
Robert John Buckley Chief Financial Officer
Ira J. Lamel Independent Director
Thomas N. Secor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVANTA INC (USA)26.00%2 199
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.0.00%30 863
TE CONNECTIVITY0.00%25 944
IPG PHOTONICS-47.09%6 050
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 633
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%4 426
