Novanta USA : to Present at the CJS Securities 19th Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the "Company"), a trusted technology
partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers,
announced today that Matthijs Glastra, Chief Executive Officer, and
Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the
CJS Securities 19th Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Institutional
Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, in New York, NY.
About Novanta
Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that
give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers
(“OEMs”) a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology
expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion
with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This
enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver
extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding
applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of
innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and
customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the
ticker symbol “NOVT”.
More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com.
For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor
Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.
