Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Novartis AG Investors (NVS)

08/20/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Novartis AG (“Novartis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On August 6, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a statement revealing that data submitted in the Company’s biologics license application (“BLA”) for its gene therapy drug, Zolgensma, had been manipulated. Moreover, it stated that the Company “became aware of the issue of the data manipulation that created inaccuracies in their BLA before the FDA approved the product, yet did not inform the FDA until after the product was approved.” Novartis is currently being investigated by the FDA and may be subject to further penalties.

On this news, Novartis’ share price fell $2.50 per share, or nearly 3%, to close at $88.22 on August 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Novartis securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
