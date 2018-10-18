Health Care Down, But Not By Much, Amid Defensive Bias - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into a sector seen as somewhat insulated from global economic and geopolitical risk.

Endocyte shares rallied after the maker of a prostate-cancer treatement agreed to a buyout from Swiss drug giant Novartis for $2.1 billion in cash.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals fell sharply after it paused a late-stage clinical study of an eye drug because of inflammation apparently caused by a bad batch.

