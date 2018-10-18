Log in
NOVARTIS (NOVN)
Health Care Down, But Not By Much, Amid Defensive Bias - Health Care Roundup

10/18/2018 | 10:40pm CEST

Shares of health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into a sector seen as somewhat insulated from global economic and geopolitical risk.

Endocyte shares rallied after the maker of a prostate-cancer treatement agreed to a buyout from Swiss drug giant Novartis for $2.1 billion in cash.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals fell sharply after it paused a late-stage clinical study of an eye drug because of inflammation apparently caused by a bad batch.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC -17.06% 13.86 Delayed Quote.-28.20%
ENDOCYTE, INC. 50.39% 23.4 Delayed Quote.256.07%
NOVARTIS 1.90% 85.88 Delayed Quote.0.07%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 52 353 M
EBIT 2018 12 552 M
Net income 2018 11 956 M
Debt 2018 14 552 M
Yield 2018 3,48%
P/E ratio 2018 14,59
P/E ratio 2019 20,82
EV / Sales 2018 4,33x
EV / Sales 2019 4,18x
Capitalization 212 B
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 91,6 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS0.07%212 170
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.19%374 137
PFIZER20.87%261 274
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.56%205 499
MERCK AND COMPANY23.44%191 007
AMGEN12.47%131 247
