NOVARTIS AG CHF0.50(REGD) Novartis Kisqali(R) -2

common side effects (incidence >=20%) include infections, white blood
cell count decreases, headache, cough, nausea, tiredness, diarrhea,
vomiting, constipation, hair loss and rash. The most common Grade 3/4
side effects (incidence >5%) were infections, low neutrophils, low
leukocytes, low red blood cells, abnormal liver function tests, low
lymphocytes, low phosphate levels and vomiting. Abnormalities were
observed in hematology and clinical chemistry laboratory tests.
Please see full Prescribing Information for Kisqali, available at
www.Kisqali.com.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"
"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"
"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for
the investigational or approved products described in this press release,
or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or
approved products described in this press release will be submitted or
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that
such products will be commercially successful in the future. In
particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected
by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of
existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our
ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property
protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and
patients; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 330-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people
globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our
latest treatments. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities
work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis, follow @NovartisNews for the latest News &
Media Updates at https://twitter.com/novartisnews and follow
@NovartisCancer at https://twitter.com/NovartisCancer
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
References
[1] Slamon, DJ, et al. Overall survival (OS) results of the Phase III
MONALEESA-3 trial of postmenopausal patients (pts) with hormone
receptor--positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor 2--negative
(HER2-) advanced breast cancer (ABC) treated with fulvestrant (FUL) +/-
ribociclib (RIB). Presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology
(ESMO) Congress, September 29, 2019, Barcelona, Spain (LBA7).
[2] Slamon DJ, et al. Ribociclib (RIB) + fulvestrant (FUL) in
postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-negative
(HER2-) advanced breast cancer (ABC): Results from MONALEESA-3. Journal
of Clinical Oncology 2018.
[3] Ferlay, J, et al. Global Cancer Observatory: Cancer Today.
International Agency for Research on Cancer. Available at:
https://gco.iarc.fr/today/home, accessed September 10, 2019.
# # #
Novartis Global External Communications
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Antonio Ligi Julie Masow
Novartis External Communications Novartis Oncology Media Relations
+41 61 324 13 74 +1 862 579 8456
antonio.ligi@novartis.com julie.masow@novartis.com
Eric Althoff
Novartis US External Communications
+1 646 438 4335
eric.althoff@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188