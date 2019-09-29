Log in
NOVARTIS AG CHF0.50(REGD) Novartis Kisqali(R) -2-

09/29/2019 | 10:46am EDT
common side effects (incidence >=20%) include infections, white blood 
cell count decreases, headache, cough, nausea, tiredness, diarrhea, 
vomiting, constipation, hair loss and rash. The most common Grade 3/4 
side effects (incidence >5%) were infections, low neutrophils, low 
leukocytes, low red blood cells, abnormal liver function tests, low 
lymphocytes, low phosphate levels and vomiting. Abnormalities were 
observed in hematology and clinical chemistry laboratory tests. 
 
   Please see full Prescribing Information for Kisqali, available at 
www.Kisqali.com. 
 
   Disclaimer 
 
   This press release contains forward-looking statements within the 
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words 
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," 
"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline," 
"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions 
regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for 
the investigational or approved products described in this press release, 
or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should 
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking 
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding 
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks 
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties 
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual 
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking 
statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or 
approved products described in this press release will be submitted or 
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any 
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that 
such products will be commercially successful in the future. In 
particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected 
by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and 
development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of 
existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government 
regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, 
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement 
pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our 
ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property 
protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and 
patients; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or 
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy 
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and 
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 330-F 
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is 
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does 
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements 
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future 
events or otherwise. 
 
   About Novartis 
 
   Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. 
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and 
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of 
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently 
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and 
development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people 
globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our 
latest treatments. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities 
work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com. 
 
   Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at 
http://twitter.com/novartis, follow @NovartisNews for the latest News & 
Media Updates at https://twitter.com/novartisnews and follow 
@NovartisCancer at https://twitter.com/NovartisCancer 
 
   For Novartis multimedia content, please visit 
www.novartis.com/news/media-library 
 
   For questions about the site or required registration, please contact 
media.relations@novartis.com 
 
   References 
 
   [1]    Slamon, DJ, et al. Overall survival (OS) results of the Phase III 
MONALEESA-3 trial of postmenopausal patients (pts) with hormone 
receptor--positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor 2--negative 
(HER2-) advanced breast cancer (ABC) treated with fulvestrant (FUL) +/- 
ribociclib (RIB). Presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology 
(ESMO) Congress, September 29, 2019, Barcelona, Spain (LBA7). 
 
   [2]    Slamon DJ, et al. Ribociclib (RIB) + fulvestrant (FUL) in 
postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-negative 
(HER2-) advanced breast cancer (ABC): Results from MONALEESA-3. Journal 
of Clinical Oncology 2018. 
 
   [3]    Ferlay, J, et al. Global Cancer Observatory: Cancer Today. 
International Agency for Research on Cancer. Available at: 
https://gco.iarc.fr/today/home, accessed September 10, 2019. 
 
   # # # 
 
   Novartis Global External Communications 
 
   E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com 
 
 
 
 
Antonio Ligi                       Julie Masow 
 Novartis External Communications   Novartis Oncology Media Relations 
 +41 61 324 13 74                   +1 862 579 8456 
 antonio.ligi@novartis.com          julie.masow@novartis.com 
 
   Eric Althoff 
 
   Novartis US External Communications 
 
   +1 646 438 4335 
 
   eric.althoff@novartis.com 
 
   Novartis Investor Relations 
 
   Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944 
 
   E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com 
 
 
 
 
Central                                  North America 
Samir Shah              +41 61 324 7944  Sloan Simpson  +1 862 778 5052 
Pierre-Michel Bringer   +41 61 324 1065   Cory Twining  +1 862 778 3258 
Thomas Hungerbuehler    +41 61 324 8425 
Isabella Zinck          +41 61 324 7188

