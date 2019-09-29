NOVARTIS AG CHF0.50(REGD) Novartis Kisqali(R) Delivers Consistently Superior Overall Survival -- Monaleesa-3 Trial Demonstrates More Life For Postmenopausal Hr+/Her2- Advanced Breast Cancer Patients

TIDMNOVN
-- In MONALEESA-3, Kisqali plus fulvestrant achieved statistically
significant overall survival benefit vs. fulvestrant alone in
postmenopausal women (HR=0.724; p=0.00455)[1]
-- Kisqali is the only CDK4/6 inhibitor to demonstrate positive overall
survival in two pivotal Phase III trials -- consistently demonstrating
approximately 30% reduction in the risk of death
-- Overall survival benefit proven with multiple combination partners and
the largest number of patients in MONALEESA-3 plus MONALEESA-7 make
Kisqali the CDK4/6 inhibitor with unparalleled overall survival evidence
-- MONALEESA-3 data to be presented in ESMO Congress 2019 Presidential
Symposium
Basel, September 29, 2019 -- Novartis today announced results from the
MONALEESA-3 trial, which showed Kisqali(R) (ribociclib) achieved
statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS). This is
the second Phase III trial in which Kisqali combination therapy met the
secondary endpoint of overall survival at the pre-planned interim
analysis. MONALEESA-3 evaluated efficacy and safety of Kisqali plus
fulvestrant in postmenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive,
human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced
or metastatic breast cancer. These data will be presented as a
late-breaker oral presentation in the Presidential Symposium at the
European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019.
"Seen now in two Phase III trials, ribociclib consistently and
significantly prolongs life among premenopausal and postmenopausal women,
and in combination with an aromatase inhibitor and fulvestrant. These
results arm oncologists with more evidence to make a confident treatment
choice for their hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer
patients," said Dennis J. Slamon, MD, Director of Clinical/Translational
Research, University of California, Los Angeles Jonsson Comprehensive
Cancer Center.
Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant met its secondary endpoint of
overall survival, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement
in survival with a 28% reduction in risk of death (median OS not reached
vs. 40.0 months; HR=0.724; 95% CI: 0.568-0.924; p=0.00455). The
significant extension in survival met the early efficacy stopping
criteria at a pre-specified interim analysis. At 42 months, estimated
rates of survival were 58% for Kisqali combination treatment and 46% for
fulvestrant alone. Results in the first-line and second-line subgroups,
including in patients who relapsed within 12 months of adjuvant
treatment, were consistent with the overall MONALEESA-3 patient
population.
Median PFS in the first-line was also reached at this analysis and
demonstrated that Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant has a median
PFS of 33.6 months compared to 19.2 months in the placebo arm (HR=0.546;
95% CI: 0.415-0.718). Additionally, the need for chemotherapy was
delayed in all patients who were prescribed Kisqali plus fulvestrant
(HR=0.696; 95% CI: 0.551-0.879).
"The remarkable results from MONALEESA-3 and MONALEESA-7 make Kisqali
the CDK4/6 inhibitor with consistently superior overall survival," said
Susanne Schaffert, PhD, President, Novartis Oncology. "In nearly 25
years, the five-year survival rates in HR+ metastatic breast cancer have
improved by less than 5%. We are committed to helping give these women
more life and are reimagining a world where metastatic breast cancer
becomes a curable disease."
MONALEESA-3 is the largest trial to evaluate a CDK4/6 inhibitor plus
fulvestrant as initial therapy in postmenopausal women (N=726). The
trial included women with no prior endocrine therapy, including those
diagnosed de novo, women who relapsed within 12 months of adjuvant
therapy and women who progressed on endocrine therapy for advanced
disease. The most common grade 3/4 adverse events of special interest
observed in this analysis in patients who received Kisqali plus
fulvestrant compared to fulvestrant alone were neutropenia (57.1% vs
0.8%), hepatobiliary toxicity (13.7% vs 5.8%), QTc prolongation (3.1% vs
1.2%), respiratory disorders (2.3% vs 3.3%) and interstitial lung
disease (0.2% vs 0%).
"Pre-clinical data show that Kisqali is distinct from other CDK4/6
inhibitors in its ability to more selectively target and inhibit CDK4,"
said Jeff Engelman, MD, PhD Global Head of Oncology Research, Novartis
Institutes for BioMedical Research. "CDK4 is a major driver of breast
cancer progression and inhibiting it has been shown to block the growth
of breast cancer cells."
There currently remains no cure for advanced breast cancer. Breast
cancer is the number one cause of cancer death in European women,
claiming the lives of more than 150,000 women in 2018.[3]
About Kisqali(R) (ribociclib)
Kisqali(R) (ribociclib) is the CDK4/6 inhibitor with the largest body of
first-line clinical trial evidence demonstrating consistent and
sustained efficacy compared to endocrine therapy alone[1]. Kisqali is
the only CDK4/6 inhibitor to achieve statistically significant overall
survival in two Phase III trials with two distinct patient
populations[1]. Overall survival results from MONALEESA-7 were presented
at ASCO 2019, demonstrating Kisqali plus endocrine therapy significantly
extends life in premenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast
cancer. Overall survival follow-up is ongoing for the Phase III
MONALEESA-2 trial.
Kisqali is approved for use in more than 75 countries around the world,
including the United States and European Union member states. Kisqali
was initially approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in
March 2017 and by the European Commission (EC) in August 2017, as
initial endocrine-based therapy for postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2-
locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with an
aromatase inhibitor based on findings from the pivotal MONALEESA-2
trial. Kisqali in combination with an aromatase inhibitor was approved
for the treatment of pre-, peri- or postmenopausal women as initial
endocrine based therapy, and also indicated for use in combination with
fulvestrant as both first- or second-line therapy in postmenopausal
women by the FDA in July 2018 and by the EC in December 2018. Regulatory
filings are underway with other health authorities worldwide[1].
Novartis is continuing to reimagine cancer by investigating Kisqali in
early breast cancer. The NATALEE study is a Phase III clinical trial of
Kisqali with endocrine therapy in the adjuvant treatment of HR+/HER2-
early breast cancer being conducted in collaboration with Translational
Research In Oncology (TRIO)[1].
Kisqali was developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research
(NIBR) under a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals.
About Novartis in Advanced Breast Cancer
Novartis tackles breast cancer with superior science, collaboration and
a passion for transforming patient care. We've taken a bold approach to
our research by including patient populations often neglected in
clinical trials, identifying new pathways or mutations that may play a
role in disease progression and developing therapies that not only
maintain, but also improve, quality of life for patients. Our priority
over the past 30 years and today is to deliver treatments proven to
improve and extend lives for those diagnosed with advanced breast
cancer.
Important Safety Information FROM THE Kisqali EU SmPC
Kisqali(R) (ribociclib) is a prescription medicine approved in
combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine - based
therapy in women with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal
growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast
cancer or fulvestrant as initial endocrine - based therapy or following
disease progression on endocrine therapy in postmenopausal women with
hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2
(HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It is not known if
Kisqali is safe and effective in children or adolescents. Kisqali can
cause a heart problem known as QT prolongation. This condition can cause
an abnormal heartbeat and may lead to death. Kisqali is not indicated
for concomitant use with tamoxifen due to an increased risk of QT
prolongation. Patients should tell their health care provider right away
if they have a change in their heartbeat (a fast or irregular heartbeat),
or if they feel dizzy or faint. Kisqali can cause serious liver
problems. Patients should tell their health care provider right away if
they get any of the following signs and symptoms of liver problems:
yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes (jaundice), dark or
brown (tea-colored) urine, feeling very tired, loss of appetite, pain on
the upper right side of the stomach area (abdomen), and bleeding or
bruising more easily than normal. Low white blood cell counts are very
common when taking Kisqali and may result in infections that may be
severe. Patients should tell their health care provider right away if
they have signs and symptoms of low white blood cell counts or
infections such as fever and chills. Before taking Kisqali, patients
should tell their health care provider if they are pregnant, or plan to
become pregnant as Kisqali can harm an unborn baby. Females who are able
to become pregnant and who take Kisqali should use highly effective
birth control during treatment and for at least 3 weeks after the last
dose of Kisqali. Do not breastfeed during treatment with Kisqali and for
at least 3 weeks after the last dose of Kisqali. Patients should tell
their health care provider about all of the medicines they take,
including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and
herbal supplements since they may interact with Kisqali. Patients should
avoid grapefruit or grapefruit juice while taking Kisqali. The most
