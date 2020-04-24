Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS

(NOVN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/24 11:31:26 am
85.97 CHF   -0.57%
02:25pNOVARTIS AG : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
MD
04:33aJapan's Takeda sells $670 million of Europe OTC assets to pare debt
RE
04/23NOVARTIS : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NOVARTIS AG : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at CHF 91.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NOVARTIS
02:25pNOVARTIS AG : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
MD
04:33aJapan's Takeda sells $670 million of Europe OTC assets to pare debt
RE
04/23NOVARTIS : quaterly earnings release
04/23NOVARTIS : announces data showing Jakavi more effective than best available ther..
AQ
04/23NOVARTIS : Kymriah receives FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designati..
AQ
04/22MERCK : Participates in EUR10 Million Funding Round for New Cancer Drugs
DJ
04/22Coffee, chocolates and pills shield Swiss stocks from virus rout
RE
04/21NOVARTIS : NCLAT Sets Aside CCI Order İmposing Penalty On Eli Lilly For Gun..
AQ
04/21UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Novartis acquires Amblyotech, pursuing novel digital the..
AQ
04/20Oil price slump pounds European stock markets
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 706 M
EBIT 2020 15 215 M
Net income 2020 9 004 M
Debt 2020 17 924 M
Yield 2020 3,51%
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,39x
EV / Sales2021 4,06x
Capitalization 201 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 100,25  $
Last Close Price 88,54  $
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Elizabeth Theophille Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS-5.92%201 629
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.88%409 979
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.05%302 842
MERCK & CO., INC-11.07%204 229
PFIZER, INC.-6.36%203 543
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.45%152 049
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group