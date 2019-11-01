NOVARTIS : CHF0.50(REGD) Novartis Cosentyx(R) Shows Encouraging Results Versus Humira(R)* From First-of-its-kind Head-to-head Trial In Psoriatic Arthritis

TIDMNOVN
-- Cosentyx narrowly missed statistical significance for superiority in ACR
20, the primary endpoint of the EXCEED trial, while showing numerically
higher results versus Humira(R)*[1]
-- Statistically significant advantages of Cosentyx versus Humira(R)* in
psoriatic arthritis (PsA)-specific endpoints were observed in a
pre-specified sensitivity analysis[1]
-- EXCEED underscores Novartis commitment in rheumatology as first
double-blinded monotherapy head-to-head trial with a primary endpoint
specific to joints in PsA[1]
Basel, November 1, 2019 -- Novartis, a leader in rheumatology and
immuno-dermatology, today announced results from the EXCEED head-to-head
trial comparing Cosentyx(R) (secukinumab) to Humira(R) * (adalimumab) in
patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA)[1]. While Cosentyx
narrowly missed statistical significance for superiority in ACR 20, the
primary endpoint of the EXCEED trial, it showed numerically higher
results versus Humira(R) *[1]. Statistically significant advantages of
Cosentyx versus Humira(R) * in PsA-specific endpoints were observed in a
pre-specified sensitivity analysis. The trial demonstrated a consistent
and favorable safety profile for Cosentyx in line with previous clinical
trials[1],[2]-[7]. No new safety signals were detected[1].
"These data will be welcomed by patients and clinicians to guide
clinical decision making and highlight secukinumab as a viable option as
a first-line biologic for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis," said
Iain McInnes, Professor of Rheumatology, University of Glasgow and an
investigator in the secukinumab clinical trial program.
"EXCEED is the first ever monotherapy head-to-head trial with a primary
endpoint in psoriatic arthritis specific to joints." said Eric Hughes,
Global Development Unit Head, Immunology, Hepatology & Dermatology.
"Novartis continues to reimagine care for patients and advance science
in rheumatology. We will assess the EXCEED data in their totality and we
view the results as confirming our vision of Cosentyx becoming standard
of care in psoriatic arthritis."
Detailed data is planned to be presented at a future scientific
congress.
Cosentyx is the only biologic with proven efficacy in all key
manifestations of psoriatic arthritis[8] and is backed by 5-year
sustained efficacy and consistent safety data across psoriatic arthritis,
ankylosing spondylitis and psoriasis[2]-[7]. To date, over 250,000
patients have been treated worldwide[9].
About Psoriatic Arthritis
Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a complex disease with multiple
manifestations driving patient symptoms[10],[11]. It is estimated to
affect up to 50 million people worldwide[12],[13].
PsA is part of a family of life-long inflammatory diseases
(spondyloarthritis) that target the joints and is closely associated
with psoriasis[13]. Approximately 40% of patients with psoriasis have
PsA[13] and as many as one in four people with psoriasis may have
undiagnosed PsA[14]. Symptoms of PsA include joint pain and stiffness,
skin and nail psoriasis, swollen toes and fingers, persistent painful
swelling of the tendons, and irreversible joint damage[13].
About EXCEED
EXCEED is the first double-blinded head-to-head clinical trial
evaluating Cosentyx (secukinumab) 300 mg versus Humira(R) * (adalimumab)
40 mg. EXCEED is a 52-week, multi-center, randomized, double-blind,
active control, Phase IIIb trial evaluating the efficacy of Cosentyx
compared with Humira(R) * in patients with active PsA who are naïve
to biologic therapy. The trial involves over 800 biologic-naïve
patients with PsA[1].
The primary endpoint assessed statistical superiority of Cosentyx
monotherapy against Humira(R) * monotherapy for ACR20 response rates at
Week 52. The ACR20 is a composite measure defined as both improvement of
20% in the number of tender and number of swollen joints, and a 20%
improvement in three of the following five criteria: patient global
assessment, physician global assessment, Health Assessment Questionnaire
(HAQ), visual analog pain scale, and erythrocyte sedimentation rate or
C-reactive protein (CRP). Key secondary endpoints, tested for
superiority at Week 52, are PASI90, ACR50, physical function (HAQ-DI
(disability index) score relative to baseline), and resolution of
enthesitis. PASI stands for Psoriasis Area and Severity Index[1].
Cosentyx 300 mg was administered at baseline, weeks 1-4, and then every
4 weeks until Week 48. Humira(R) * 40 mg was administered at baseline,
and then every 2 weeks until Week 50.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "encouraging," "vision," "to date," "potential," "can," "will,"
"expectations," "commitment," "planned," "to be presented," or similar
terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential new
indications or labeling for Cosentyx, or regarding potential future
revenues from Cosentyx. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that Cosentyx will be submitted or approved for sale or for
any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any
particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that Cosentyx will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding Cosentyx could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political and economic
conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual
data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our
information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to
in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and
Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press
release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update
any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people
globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our
latest treatments. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities
work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.
