NOVARTIS : CHF0.50(REGD) Novartis Ofatumumab -2-

0
08/30/2019 | 01:30am EDT
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and 
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of 
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently 
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and 
development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people 
globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our 
latest treatments. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities 
work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com. 
 
   Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at 
http://twitter.com/novartis or follow @NovartisNews for the latest News 
& Media Updates at https://twitter.com/novartisnews 
 
   For Novartis multimedia content, please visit 
www.novartis.com/news/media-library 
 
   For questions about the site or required registration, please contact 
media.relations@novartis.com 
 
   *Aubagio(R) is a registered trade mark of Genzyme, a Sanofi company. 
 
   (**) Clinically isolated syndrome (CIS) is defined as a first episode of 
neurologic symptoms that lasts at least 24 hours and is caused by 
inflammation or demyelination in the central nervous system[11]. 
 
   References 
 
   [1]            Novartis, data on file. 
 
   [2]            Arneth B. Impact of B cells to the pathophysiology of 
multiple sclerosis. Journal of Neuroinflammation. 2019; 16:128. 
 
   [3]            ClinicalTrials.gov. Efficacy and Safety of Ofatumumab 
Compared to Teriflunomide in Patients With Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis 
(ASCLEPIOS I). https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02792218. Accessed 
August 2019. 
 
   [4]            ClinicalTrials.gov. Efficacy and Safety of Ofatumumab 
Compared to Teriflunomide in Patients With Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis. 
(ASCLEPIOS II). https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02792231. 
Accessed August 2019. 
 
   [5]            Bar-Or A, et al. Subcutaneous ofatumumab in patients with 
relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis: The MIRROR study. Neurology. 
2018; 90(20):e1805--1814. 
 
   [6]            John Hopkins Medicine. Multiple sclerosis (MS). 
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/neurology_neurosurgery/centers_clinics/multiple_sclerosis/conditions/index.html. 
Accessed August 2019. 
 
   [7]            Multiple Sclerosis International Federation. Atlas of MS 
2013. http://www.msif.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/Atlas-of-MS.pdf. 
Accessed August 2019. 
 
   [8]            National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Secondary 
Progressive MS (SPMS). 
https://www.nationalmssociety.org/What-is-MS/Types-of-MS/Secondary-progressive-MS. 
Accessed August 2019. 
 
   [9]            Multiple Sclerosis International Federation. Types of MS. 
https://www.msif.org/about-ms/types-of-ms/. Accessed August 2019. 
 
   [10]          Kappos L, Cree B, Fox R, et al. Siponimod versus placebo 
in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (EXPAND): a double-blind, 
randomized, phase 3 study. Lancet. 2018:391(10127):1263-1273. 
 
   [11]          National MS Society. Clinically isolated syndrome (CIS). 
https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Symptoms-Diagnosis/Clinically-Isolated-Syndrome-(CIS). 
Accessed August 2019. 
 
   # # # 
 
   Novartis Global External Communications 
 
   E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com 
 
 
 
 
Antonio Ligi                          Friedrich vonHeyl 
 Novartis External Communications      Novartis Global Pharma Communications 
 +41 61 324 13 74                      +41 61 324 8984(direct) 
 antonio.ligi@novartis.com             +41 79 749 0286 (mobile) 
 Eric Althoff                          friedrich.vonheyl@novartis.com 
 Novartis US External Communications 
 +1 646 438 4335 
 eric.althoff@novartis.com 
 
   Novartis Investor Relations 
 
   Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944 
 
   E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com 
 
 
 
 
Central                                  North America 
Samir Shah              +41 61 324 7944  Sloan Simpson  +1 862 778 5052 
Pierre-Michel Bringer   +41 61 324 1065   Cory Twining  +1 862 778 3258 
Thomas Hungerbuehler    +41 61 324 8425 
Isabella Zinck          +41 61 324 7188

