NOVARTIS : CHF0.50(REGD) Novartis Ofatumumab -2

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com. Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at http://twitter.com/novartis or follow @NovartisNews for the latest News & Media Updates at https://twitter.com/novartisnews For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-library For questions about the site or required registration, please contact media.relations@novartis.com *Aubagio(R) is a registered trade mark of Genzyme, a Sanofi company. (**) Clinically isolated syndrome (CIS) is defined as a first episode of neurologic symptoms that lasts at least 24 hours and is caused by inflammation or demyelination in the central nervous system[11]. References [1] Novartis, data on file. [2] Arneth B. Impact of B cells to the pathophysiology of multiple sclerosis. Journal of Neuroinflammation. 2019; 16:128. [3] ClinicalTrials.gov. Efficacy and Safety of Ofatumumab Compared to Teriflunomide in Patients With Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis (ASCLEPIOS I). https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02792218. Accessed August 2019. [4] ClinicalTrials.gov. Efficacy and Safety of Ofatumumab Compared to Teriflunomide in Patients With Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis. (ASCLEPIOS II). https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02792231. Accessed August 2019. [5] Bar-Or A, et al. Subcutaneous ofatumumab in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis: The MIRROR study. Neurology. 2018; 90(20):e1805--1814. [6] John Hopkins Medicine. Multiple sclerosis (MS). https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/neurology_neurosurgery/centers_clinics/multiple_sclerosis/conditions/index.html. Accessed August 2019. [7] Multiple Sclerosis International Federation. Atlas of MS 2013. http://www.msif.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/Atlas-of-MS.pdf. Accessed August 2019. [8] National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Secondary Progressive MS (SPMS). https://www.nationalmssociety.org/What-is-MS/Types-of-MS/Secondary-progressive-MS. Accessed August 2019. [9] Multiple Sclerosis International Federation. Types of MS. https://www.msif.org/about-ms/types-of-ms/. Accessed August 2019. [10] Kappos L, Cree B, Fox R, et al. Siponimod versus placebo in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (EXPAND): a double-blind, randomized, phase 3 study. Lancet. 2018:391(10127):1263-1273. [11] National MS Society. Clinically isolated syndrome (CIS). https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Symptoms-Diagnosis/Clinically-Isolated-Syndrome-(CIS). Accessed August 2019. # # # Novartis Global External Communications E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com Antonio Ligi Friedrich vonHeyl Novartis External Communications Novartis Global Pharma Communications +41 61 324 13 74 +41 61 324 8984(direct) antonio.ligi@novartis.com +41 79 749 0286 (mobile) Eric Althoff friedrich.vonheyl@novartis.com Novartis US External Communications +1 646 438 4335 eric.althoff@novartis.com Novartis Investor Relations Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944 E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com Central North America Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052 Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258 Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425 Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188