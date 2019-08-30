NOVARTIS : CHF0.50(REGD) Novartis Ofatumumab Demonstrates Superiority Versus Aubagio(R) In Two Head-to-head Phase Iii Multiple Sclerosis Studies

TIDMNOVN
In ASCLEPIOS I and II, ofatumumab (OMB157) met primary endpoints to
reduce the annualized relapse rate over Aubagio(R)* (teriflunomide) in
patients with relapsing forms of MS (RMS)[1]
-- Key secondary endpoints of delaying time to confirmed disability
progression were also met[1]; additional secondary endpoints will be
presented at ECTRIMS
-- Ofatumumab, a potent, fully-human antibody targeting CD20 positive
B-cells, delivered sustained efficacy with a favorable safety profile[1]
-- Novartis plans to initiate submissions to health authorities by end of
2019. If approved, ofatumumab will potentially become a treatment for a
broad RMS population and the first B-cell therapy that can be
self-administered at home
Basel, August 30, 2019 -- Novartis, a global leader in neuroscience,
today announced positive results for ofatumumab (OMB157) from the Phase
III ASCLEPIOS I and II studies. In both head-to-head studies, ofatumumab
demonstrated superiority over Aubagio(R) * (teriflunomide) in patients
with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS)[1]. The ASCLEPIOS
studies investigated the efficacy and safety of monthly subcutaneous
ofatumumab 20mg versus once daily oral Aubagio(R) 14mg in adults with
RMS[3],[4].
Both studies met the primary endpoints where ofatumumab showed a highly
significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the number of
confirmed relapses, evaluated as the annualized relapse rate (ARR)[1].
Key secondary endpoints of delaying time to confirmed disability
progression were also met[1]. The top line results of the Phase III
ASCLEPIOS studies will be presented at the 35(th) Congress of the
European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis
(ECTRIMS), taking place September 11--13, 2019, in Stockholm, Sweden.
Overall ofatumumab, a potent, fully-human antibody targeting CD20
positive B-cells, delivered sustained efficacy with a favorable safety
profile. The safety profile of ofatumumab as seen in the ASCLEPIOS
studies is in line with the observations from Phase II results. Novartis
plans to initiate submissions to health authorities by end of 2019.
"It is clear that early initiation of highly effective treatment for MS
improves long-term outcomes, and there is a high need for potent, safe,
and convenient therapy that can be used to treat MS from the start,"
said Professor Stephen L. Hauser, Director of the UCSF Weill Institute
for Neurosciences. "The results from ASCLEPIOS are wonderful news for
patients who would like to take an effective B-cell therapy with low
requirement for monitoring, avoiding visits to an infusion center."
"Ofatumumab, if approved, could be a highly attractive treatment option
for a broad RMS patient population, including early MS," said John Tsai,
Head Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "The
powerful study results are a reflection of our commitment to reimagine
MS treatment at all stages of the disease."
About ASCLEPIOS
The ASCLEPIOS I and II studies (NCT02792218 and NCT02792231) are twin,
identical design, flexible duration (up to 30 months), double-blind,
randomized, multi-center Phase III studies evaluating the safety and
efficacy of ofatumumab 20mg monthly subcutaneous injections versus
Aubagio(R) 14mg oral tablets taken once daily in adults with a confirmed
diagnosis of RMS[3],[4]. The studies enrolled 1,882 patients with MS,
between the ages of 18 and 55 years, with an Expanded Disability Status
Scale (EDSS) score between 0 and 5.5[3],[4]. The studies were conducted
in over 350 sites in 37 countries.
The primary endpoint of both studies was to demonstrate that ofatumumab
is superior to Aubagio(R) in reducing the frequency of confirmed
relapses as evaluated by the ARR in patients treated up to 30 months[3],
[4]. Secondary endpoints included time to disability progression
confirmed at three and six months respectively, confirmed disability
improvement at 6 months, gadolinium enhancing T1 lesions, number of new
or enlarging T2 lesions, serum levels of neurofilament light chain (NfL),
and rate of brain volume loss[3],[4]. Safety and the pharmacokinetic
properties of ofatumumab were also measured throughout the treatment
period[3],[4].
About ofatumumab
Ofatumumab (OMB157) is a fully human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody (mAb)
self-administered by a once-monthly subcutaneous injection that is in
development for MS. Ofatumumab works by binding to the CD20 molecule on
the B-cell surface and inducing potent B-cell lysis and depletion.
Positive Phase IIb results in MS patients were presented in 2014 and
showed a marked significant reduction in the number of new brain lesions
in the first 24 weeks after ofatumumab administration[5]. Novartis
initiated a Phase III program for ofatumumab in RMS in August 2016.
Novartis obtained rights for ofatumumab from Genmab in all indications,
including MS, in December 2015.
About Multiple Sclerosis
MS disrupts the normal functioning of the brain, optic nerves and spinal
cord through inflammation and tissue loss[6]. MS, which affects
approximately 2.3 million people worldwide[7], is often characterized
into three forms: relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), secondary progressive
MS (SPMS -- often defined as cognitive and physical changes, and an
overall accumulation of disability[8]) and primary progressive MS
(PPMS)[9]. Approximately 85% of patients initially present with
relapsing forms of MS[7].
About Novartis in MS
The Novartis multiple sclerosis portfolio includes Gilenya(R)
(fingolimod, an S1P modulator), which is indicated in European Union for
the treatment of adult patients and children and adolescents 10 years of
age and older with RMS. In the United States, Gilenya is approved for
the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of MS, to include
clinically isolated syndrome (CIS**), relapsing remitting disease and
active secondary progressive disease.
In March 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Mayzent(R)
(siponimod) for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS, to include
clinically isolated syndrome (CIS(**) ), relapsing remitting disease and
active secondary progressive disease. The approval is based on the Phase
III EXPAND trial, the largest controlled clinical study of SPMS patients,
showing Mayzent significantly reduced the risk of disease progression,
including impact on physical disability and cognitive decline[10].
Novartis is committed to bringing Mayzent to patients worldwide, and
additional regulatory filings are currently underway with other health
authorities outside the US for secondary progressive MS.
Extavia(R) (interferon beta-1b for subcutaneous injection) is approved
in the US for relapsing forms of MS, to include clinically isolated
syndrome (CIS(**) ), relapsing remitting disease and active secondary
progressive disease. In Europe, Extavia is approved to treat people with
RRMS, SPMS with active disease and people who have had a single clinical
event suggestive of MS.
In the US, the Sandoz Division of Novartis markets Glatopa(R)
(glatiramer acetate injection) 20mg/mL and 40mg/mL, generic versions of
Teva's glatiramer acetate.
