NOVARTIS : CHF0.50(REGD) Novartis Receives Fda -2

regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for
the investigational or approved products described in this press release,
or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or
approved products described in this press release will be submitted or
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that
such products will be commercially successful in the future. In
particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected
by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of
existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our
ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property
protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and
patients; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people
globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our
latest treatments. About 108 000 people of more than 140 nationalities
work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
References
[1] BEOVU [prescribing information] East Hanover, NJ.
Novartis: 2019.
[2] Dugel P, et al. HAWK and HARRIER: Phase 3, multicenter,
randomized, double-masked trials of brolucizumab for neovascular
age-related macular degeneration [published online ahead of print].
Ophthalmology. 2019.
[3] Varano M, et al. Current barriers to treatment for wet
age-related macular degeneration (wAMD): findings from the wAMD patient
and caregiver survey. Clin Ophthalmol. 2015;9:2243--2250.
[4] Wong WL, Su X, Li X, et al. Global prevalence of
age-related macular degeneration and disease burden projection for 2020
and 2040: a systematic review and met analysis. Lancet Glob Health.
2014;2:106-16.
[5] Singer M. Advances in the management of macular
degeneration. F1000Prime Rep. 2014;6:29.
[6] Arnold J, et al. The role of sub-retinal fluid in
determining treatment outcomes in patients with neovascular age-related
macular degeneration--a phase IV randomised clinical trial with
ranibizumab: the FLUID study. BMC Ophthalmol. 2016;143(4):679-680.
[7] Qazi Y, et al. Mediators of ocular angiogenesis. J.
Genet. 2009;88(4):495-515.
[8] National Eye Institute. Facts About Age-Related Macular
Degeneration. Available at
https://nei.nih.gov/health/maculardegen/armd_facts (link is external).
Accessed September 2019.
[9] World Health Organization. Priority eye diseases:
Age-related macular degeneration. Available at
http://www.who.int/blindness/causes/priority/en/index7.html (link is
external). Accessed September 2019.
[10] NHS Choices. Macular Degeneration. Available at
http://www.nhs.uk/Conditions/Macular-degeneration/Pages/Introduction.aspx
(link is external). Accessed September 2019.
[11] Schmidt-Erfurth U, et al. Guidelines for the management of
neovascular age-related macular degeneration by the European Society of
Retina Specialists (EURETINA). Br J Ophthalmol. 2014;98:1144-1167.
[12] Mitchell J, Bradley C. Quality of life in age-related
macular degeneration: a review of the literature. Health Qual Life
Outcomes. 2006;4:97.
[13] Friedman DS, O'Colmain BJ, Munoz B, et al. Prevalence of
age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Arch Ophthalmol.
2004;122(4):564-72.
[14] Klein R, Chou CF, Klein BE, Zhang X, Meuer SM, Saaddine
JB. Prevalence of age-related macular degeneration in the U.S.
population. Arch Ophthalmol. 2011;129(1):75-80.
[15] American Academy of Ophthalmology. Age-related macular
degeneration preferred practice patterns. Available at:
https://www.aao.org/preferred-practice-pattern/age-related-macular-degeneration-ppp-2015
(link is external). Accessed September 2019.
[16] Nimz EL, et al. Intraocular and systemic pharmacokinetics
of brolucizumab (RTH258) in nonhuman primates. The Association for
Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) annual meeting. 2016.
Abstract 4996.
[17] Escher D, et al. Single-chain antibody fragments in
ophthalmology. Oral presentation at EURETINA congress. 2015. Abstract.
[18] Gaudreault J, et al. Preclinical pharmacology and safety
of ESBA1008, a single-chain antibody fragment, investigated as potential
treatment for age related macular degeneration. ARVO Annual Meeting
abstract. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci 2012;53:3025.
http://iovs.arvojournals.org/article.aspx?articleid=2354604 (link is
external). Accessed September 2019.
[19] Tietz J, et al. Affinity and Potency of RTH258 (ESBA1008),
a Novel Inhibitor of Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor A for the
Treatment of Retinal Disorders. IOVS. 2015; 56(7):1501.
[20] Kim R. Introduction, mechanism of action and rationale for
anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs in age-related macular
degeneration. Indian J Ophthalmol. 2007;55(6):413-415.
[21] Healthline. What is metamorphopsia? Available at
https://www.healthline.com/health/metamorphopsia (link is external).
Accessed September 2019.
[22] van Lookeren Campagne M, et al. Mechanisms of age-related
macular degeneration and therapeutic opportunities. J Pathol. 2014;
232(2):151-64. doi: 10.1002/path.4266.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Antonio Ligi Amy Wolf
Novartis External Communications Global Head, Ophthalmology Communications
+41 61 324 1374 (direct) +41 61 696 5894 (direct)
antonio.ligi@novartis.com +41 79 576 0723 (mobile)
Eric Althoff amy.wolf@novartis.com
Novartis US External Communications
+1 646 438 4335
eric.althoff@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188