Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS (NOVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novartis : 2018 Sales Grew, Boosted by Oncology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 01:42am EST

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Swiss pharmaceuticals heavyweight Novartis AG (NOVN.EB) on Wednesday said its 2018 sales grew on year, buoyed by its bet on higher-value drugs, and gave its outlook for 2019.

Net sales in 2018 grew to $51.9 billion from $49.1 billion the year prior, boosted by its oncology business unit and its blockbusters Cosentyx and Entresto, sales of which grew 33% and 76% at constant currencies in the fourth quarter, respectively. Pricing, currency headwinds and generic competition offset some of this, Novartis said.

Novartis said that for 2019, excluding Alcon and some Sandoz U.S. businesses, group net sales are expected to grow at a mid-single-digit rate. Assuming Alcon and some Sandoz U.S. businesses remain part of Novartis for 2019, group net sales are expected to grow in the low-to-mid-single-digit rate at constant currencies. In this scenario, Sandoz is expected to decline at a low-single-digit rate.

The above scenarios include the assumption that no generic competitor to Gilenya would enter the market in 2019, Novartis said. Sales for the drug in 2018 were $3.34 billion.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVARTIS
01:43aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Novartis sees 2019 growth as it sheds eyecare unit, narrows fo..
RE
01:42aNOVARTIS : 2018 Sales Grew, Boosted by Oncology
DJ
01:01aNOVARTIS : delivered strong sales growth with core margin expansion, built leadi..
GL
01/29NOVARTIS : data show psoriasis patients treated with Cosentyx reported improveme..
AQ
01/29Swiss exports reach record high in 2018 despite strong franc
RE
01/29MANAGEMENT TRACKS : Ironwood reveals board for new companies
AQ
01/29FDA opens doors for digital tools to facilitate siteless trials, find new end..
AQ
01/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Tesco, Kering, Vale
01/25NOVARTIS : urges Britain to secure drug supplies before Brexit
RE
01/25Merck, Tencent to develop digital healthcare platforms for China
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 52 178 M
EBIT 2018 12 912 M
Net income 2018 12 464 M
Debt 2018 15 401 M
Yield 2018 3,41%
P/E ratio 2018 15,97
P/E ratio 2019 21,20
EV / Sales 2018 4,52x
EV / Sales 2019 4,35x
Capitalization 220 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 94,9 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS1.93%220 382
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.99%345 948
PFIZER-6.60%229 274
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.4.29%220 218
MERCK AND COMPANY-4.57%189 619
AMGEN-1.32%122 314
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.