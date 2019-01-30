Novartis : 2018 Sales Grew, Boosted by Oncology

By Donato Paolo Mancini



Swiss pharmaceuticals heavyweight Novartis AG (NOVN.EB) on Wednesday said its 2018 sales grew on year, buoyed by its bet on higher-value drugs, and gave its outlook for 2019.

Net sales in 2018 grew to $51.9 billion from $49.1 billion the year prior, boosted by its oncology business unit and its blockbusters Cosentyx and Entresto, sales of which grew 33% and 76% at constant currencies in the fourth quarter, respectively. Pricing, currency headwinds and generic competition offset some of this, Novartis said.

Novartis said that for 2019, excluding Alcon and some Sandoz U.S. businesses, group net sales are expected to grow at a mid-single-digit rate. Assuming Alcon and some Sandoz U.S. businesses remain part of Novartis for 2019, group net sales are expected to grow in the low-to-mid-single-digit rate at constant currencies. In this scenario, Sandoz is expected to decline at a low-single-digit rate.

The above scenarios include the assumption that no generic competitor to Gilenya would enter the market in 2019, Novartis said. Sales for the drug in 2018 were $3.34 billion.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini