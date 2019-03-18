Log in
NOVARTIS

(NOVN)
Novartis : Alcon Acquires PowerVision for $285 Million

0
03/18/2019 | 03:00am EDT

By Patrick Costello

Novartis AG (NOVN.EB) said Monday that its Alcon eye-care division acquired the U.S.-based medical-device-development company PowerVision Inc. for $285 million.

The acquisition of PowerVision, a privately-held manufacturer focused on creating fluid-based intraocular lens implants, demonstrates Alcon's commitment to driving growth and innovation in advanced technology intraocular lenses, Novartis said.

Alcon paid $285 million at closing under the terms of the agreement, with additional payments based on specified "regulatory and commercial milestones" beginning in 2023. Alcon is maintaining its 2023 financial outlook presented in the fourth quarter of 2018, Novartis said.

The commercial availability of PowerVision's intraocular lens technology will be determined following "significant" development and clinical trials of the lens, Novartis said.

Write to Patrick Costello at patrick.costello@dowjones.com.

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 53 522 M
EBIT 2019 13 933 M
Net income 2019 8 825 M
Debt 2019 14 479 M
Yield 2019 3,16%
P/E ratio 2019 23,30
P/E ratio 2020 20,88
EV / Sales 2019 4,72x
EV / Sales 2020 4,44x
Capitalization 238 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 94,5 $
Spread / Average Target 0,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant T. Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS11.61%238 367
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.63%366 397
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.61%233 055
PFIZER-4.28%231 954
MERCK AND COMPANY6.75%210 550
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY7.10%128 330
