Novartis : Alcon Acquires PowerVision for $285 Million

By Patrick Costello

Novartis AG (NOVN.EB) said Monday that its Alcon eye-care division acquired the U.S.-based medical-device-development company PowerVision Inc. for $285 million.

The acquisition of PowerVision, a privately-held manufacturer focused on creating fluid-based intraocular lens implants, demonstrates Alcon's commitment to driving growth and innovation in advanced technology intraocular lenses, Novartis said.

Alcon paid $285 million at closing under the terms of the agreement, with additional payments based on specified "regulatory and commercial milestones" beginning in 2023. Alcon is maintaining its 2023 financial outlook presented in the fourth quarter of 2018, Novartis said.

The commercial availability of PowerVision's intraocular lens technology will be determined following "significant" development and clinical trials of the lens, Novartis said.

