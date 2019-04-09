Log in
Novartis : Alcon Shares Gain in Stock Market Debut

0
04/09/2019 | 04:49am EDT

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Shares in Alcon (ALC) gained in the eye-care group's stock market debut on Tuesday, after parent company Novartis completed the spinoff of its former unit.

At 0807 GMT, Novartis shares were down 10% at CHF85.38, slipping as expected, while Alcon shares traded at CHF57.42 after opening at CHF55.

Alcon's market capitalization is around 26.9 billion Swiss francs ($26.9 billion), the Swiss stock exchange said.

In a recent note, Independent Research said Novartis shares could slide by between CHF7.10 and CHF9.70, given that Alcon accounts for between 7.6% and 10.4% of Novartis's market capitalization.

Jefferies analysts said the division would likely be valued at $21 billion to $23 billion when spun off. As part of the spinoff, Novartis shareholders receive one share of Alcon for every five Novartis shares held.

The move is proof that the Swiss pharmaceutical company is pivoting to a focused-medicines operations, shedding segments of consumer healthcare and eye-care, while doubling down on individualized medicine and high-value treatments that can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Alcon will also trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com

