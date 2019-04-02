Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS

(NOVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novartis : AveXis Buys Biologics Plant in Colorado

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 01:29am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Novartis AG's (NOVN.EB) gene-therapy subsidiary AveXis said late Monday that it has bought a manufacturing facility in Longmont, Colorado for the production of advanced biologics.

AveXis said it plans to convert the site into its biggest plant as it prepares for the launch of its spinal muscular atrophy treatment Zolgensma, which is currently awaiting regulatory approval.

The company didn't provide a value for the deal but said it comes on top of the $115 million already invested in its Durham, North Carolina campus.

Novartis paid around $8.7 billion for AveXis in 2018--an 88% premium to its value at the time--betting that Zolgensma would become a blockbuster.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVARTIS
01:29aNOVARTIS : AveXis Buys Biologics Plant in Colorado
DJ
01:16aNOVARTIS : first-in-class Cosentyx® approved in China for psoriasis patients
GL
04/01NOVARTIS : AveXis expands world-leading gene therapy manufacturing capacity with..
GL
04/01NOVARTIS : Swiss drugmaker Novartis must face doctor kickback suit, U.S. judge r..
RE
04/01NOVARTIS : US WorldMeds Says FDA Approves Reintroduction of Zelnorm
DJ
04/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Easyjet, Facebook, DSV
04/01NOVARTIS : to Buy IFM Tre in Deal Valued at Up to $1.6 Billion -- Update
DJ
04/01NOVARTIS : to pay $310 million for assets from inflammation specialist IFM
RE
04/01NOVARTIS : to Buy Anti-Inflammatory Specialist IFM Tre
DJ
04/01NOVARTIS : adds clinical and preclinical anti-inflammatory programs to portfolio..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 53 530 M
EBIT 2019 13 682 M
Net income 2019 8 797 M
Debt 2019 14 614 M
Yield 2019 3,08%
P/E ratio 2019 23,98
P/E ratio 2020 21,48
EV / Sales 2019 4,87x
EV / Sales 2020 4,59x
Capitalization 246 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 94,8 $
Spread / Average Target -1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant T. Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS14.28%245 403
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.69%372 229
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.72%237 129
PFIZER-1.86%235 785
MERCK AND COMPANY9.02%214 680
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.13%134 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About