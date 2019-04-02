Novartis : AveXis Buys Biologics Plant in Colorado

By Nathan Allen



Novartis AG's (NOVN.EB) gene-therapy subsidiary AveXis said late Monday that it has bought a manufacturing facility in Longmont, Colorado for the production of advanced biologics.

AveXis said it plans to convert the site into its biggest plant as it prepares for the launch of its spinal muscular atrophy treatment Zolgensma, which is currently awaiting regulatory approval.

The company didn't provide a value for the deal but said it comes on top of the $115 million already invested in its Durham, North Carolina campus.

Novartis paid around $8.7 billion for AveXis in 2018--an 88% premium to its value at the time--betting that Zolgensma would become a blockbuster.

