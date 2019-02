By Adam Clark

ACQUIRER: Beximco Pharmaceuticals

SELLER: Sandoz Inc., a division of Novartis.

TARGET: Eight abbreviated new-drug applications in the U.S.

PRICE: Undisclosed.

STATUS: Agreed deal.

RATIONALE: Expands Beximco's U.S. portfolio to 14 approved products, boosting potential exports for the Bangladesh-based company.

STOCK MOVE: London-listed Beximco shares up 2.2% at 46.50 pence at 0813 GMT.

