Novartis : Cuts Over 2,000 Jobs in Switzerland as It Continues to Refocus -- Update

By Donato Paolo Mancini



Novartis said Tuesday that it plans to cut more than 2,000 jobs in Switzerland, the latest move by a large Swiss pharmaceuticals company to optimize its operations.

The job cuts are part of a 2016 strategy to achieve savings of about $1 billion by 2020 in the company's production network, chief executive Vas Narasimhan said in a conference call with reporters.

The Wall Street Journal reported in July that Roche Holding, another Swiss pharma giant, also planned to reorganize its structure by closing down its regional offices.

Mr. Narasimhan has been vocal about effecting a shift for Novartis that he described in the call as being from a "high-volume" company to more "personalized and specified."

Only this year, Novartis has announced plans to shed its Alcon eye-care unit--which analysts value at $20 billion--and also exited the realm of research in antibiotics and antivirals. Earlier this month, the company said it would sell part of its generics business in the U.S. for up to $1 billion.

It is now concentrating its strategy on focused medicines, including gene therapies that can cost several hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The company will cut 1,000 net jobs as part of adjustments to its production network. That figure takes into account the creation of up to 450 new jobs, the company said. Novartis employs about 12,800 people in Switzerland.

Another 700 positions could be cut as part of the company's business-services strategy, Novartis said. The cuts will be rolled out by 2022. Mr. Narasimhan said departing employees will be offered support in seeking new jobs, whether at the company or elsewhere.

Mr. Narasimhan also said there have been other job cuts announced in Japan, the U.S. and England, where the company will shed about 400 jobs in its Grimsby plant. Mr. Narasimhan said the cuts aren't related to Brexit and that no other cuts are planned in relation to the U.K.'s departure from the EU.

