NOVARTIS (NOVN)

NOVARTIS (NOVN)
Novartis : Cuts Over 2,000 Jobs in Switzerland as It Continues to Refocus -- Update

0
09/25/2018 | 10:17am CEST

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Novartis said Tuesday that it plans to cut more than 2,000 jobs in Switzerland, the latest move by a large Swiss pharmaceuticals company to optimize its operations.

The job cuts are part of a 2016 strategy to achieve savings of about $1 billion by 2020 in the company's production network, chief executive Vas Narasimhan said in a conference call with reporters.

The Wall Street Journal reported in July that Roche Holding, another Swiss pharma giant, also planned to reorganize its structure by closing down its regional offices.

Mr. Narasimhan has been vocal about effecting a shift for Novartis that he described in the call as being from a "high-volume" company to more "personalized and specified."

Only this year, Novartis has announced plans to shed its Alcon eye-care unit--which analysts value at $20 billion--and also exited the realm of research in antibiotics and antivirals. Earlier this month, the company said it would sell part of its generics business in the U.S. for up to $1 billion.

It is now concentrating its strategy on focused medicines, including gene therapies that can cost several hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The company will cut 1,000 net jobs as part of adjustments to its production network. That figure takes into account the creation of up to 450 new jobs, the company said. Novartis employs about 12,800 people in Switzerland.

Another 700 positions could be cut as part of the company's business-services strategy, Novartis said. The cuts will be rolled out by 2022. Mr. Narasimhan said departing employees will be offered support in seeking new jobs, whether at the company or elsewhere.

Mr. Narasimhan also said there have been other job cuts announced in Japan, the U.S. and England, where the company will shed about 400 jobs in its Grimsby plant. Mr. Narasimhan said the cuts aren't related to Brexit and that no other cuts are planned in relation to the U.K.'s departure from the EU.

Max Bernhard contributed to this article.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVARTIS 0.86% 82.52 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 0.24% 233.5 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
DJ
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 52 459 M
EBIT 2018 12 888 M
Net income 2018 11 683 M
Debt 2018 14 565 M
Yield 2018 3,48%
P/E ratio 2018 14,60
P/E ratio 2019 20,75
EV / Sales 2018 4,43x
EV / Sales 2019 4,27x
Capitalization 218 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 91,5 $
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS-0.63%217 697
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.26%383 312
PFIZER21.29%258 285
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.60%211 501
MERCK AND COMPANY26.36%189 092
AMGEN17.94%132 756
