Novartis : Enters Licensing, Equity Deal With Boston Pharmaceuticals

By Anthony Shevlin



Novartis AG (NOVN.EB) said Wednesday that it entered into a licensing and equity agreement with Boston Pharmaceuticals to develop three anti-infective drug candidates that are part of the Swiss company's infectious diseases portfolio.

Under the deal, Boston Pharmaceuticals acquired the worldwide rights to two complementary candidates targeting carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae and one candidate targeting Pseudomonas infections.

Novartis will receive an upfront payment and is entitled to royalties and milestone payments for successfully commercialized medicines. Furthermore, Novartis will received an equity stake in two new companies formed together with Boston Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize these programs.

The Swiss pharmaceutical said the three drugs involved in the deal have the potential to address the need for new agents to treat antibiotic-resistant gram-negative infections.

"The need for new antibiotics that address drug-resistant bacteria is clear and we are pleased to find a partner in Boston Pharmaceuticals who will dedicate the appropriate expertise and resources for the further development and commercialization of these programs," said Jay Bradner, M.D., President of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research.

The financial terms of the agreement weren't been disclosed.

