NOVARTIS

(NOVN)
Novartis : European Commission Approves Novartis Eye-Disease Drug Beovu -- Update

02/17/2020 | 11:44am EST

By Carlo Martuscelli

The European Commission gave a green light to Novartis AG's eye-disease drug Beovu on Monday, opening a path to reach patients in the bloc's health-care systems.

The treatment is for a chronic disease that affects the elderly called wet age-related macular degeneration, and it was approved in the US in October. The Swiss drug maker reported $35 million in Beovu sales for the fourth quarter. Novartis is targeting blockbuster status for the drug, which means eventually reaching over $1 billion in annual revenue.

Paul Spittle, head of global marketing for Novartis, told Dow Jones Newswires that he expects European sales of Beovu to begin in the second quarter.

"We expect to quickly enter key markets," Mr. Spittle said. Following European Commission authorization, Novartis has to negotiate pricing deals for the drug with individual health authorities in each European member states.

The approval is based on the Hawk and Harrier Phase 3 clinical trials. In the studies, Beovu demonstrated non-inferior visual improvements in patients with the eye disease compared with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' rival treatment aflibercept, also known as Eylea. The medicine is currently the main treatment for wet AMD in Europe.

All wet AMD drugs require injections into the eye, however Novartis said that, after an initial phase where doses are higher or more frequent, Beovu's less-frequent dosing presented a differentiating factor to rivals.

"From a retina specialist perspective, the feedback has been really positive," Mr. Spittle said. "We believe we can quickly take market share," he added.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@wsj.com; @carlomartu

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 175 M
EBIT 2020 14 812 M
Net income 2020 9 430 M
Debt 2020 20 246 M
Yield 2020 3,20%
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,80x
EV / Sales2021 4,42x
Capitalization 220 B
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Elizabeth Theophille Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS4.05%220 633
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.92%395 123
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.47%294 912
MERCK AND COMPANY-9.13%210 426
PFIZER-6.81%202 051
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY3.41%149 421
