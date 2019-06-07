Novartis : European Corporate Roundup for Friday

AXA Sells 40 Mln EQH Shares for $834M

AXA SA said Thursday that it has sold 40 million shares of its subsidiary AXA Equitable Holdings Inc., known as EQH, for $834 million.

AXA said the shares were sold for a net price of $20.85 each.

AXA shares rise 0.4%.

Casino to Sell Six Stores

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA said that it signed unilateral purchase commitments to sell six of its stores for a total 18.3 million euros ($20.6 million).

The French supermarket company said the sale of its stores, which include one hypermarket, four supermarkets and one Leader Price, is part of its strategy to sell structurally loss-making stores, and should be completed during the second half of 2019.

Casino shares are flat.

Sanofi CEO Olivier Brandicourt Retires; Paul Hudson Named Replacement

French drug maker Sanofi SA said Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt will retire and that he will be replaced Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis Paul Hudson.

Sanofi said Mr. Hudson, who most recently served as chief executive of Novartis's pharmaceuticals unit, will succeed Mr. Brandicourt effective Sept. 1.

Sanofi gains 3.2%. Novartis rises 0.1%.

UBS, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings to Launch Wealth Management JV

UBS Group AG and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings have reached an agreement to launch a wealth management joint venture, UBS said Friday.

The two groups will set up a joint venture in which the Swiss bank will have a 51% stake and they will offer their clients each other's services.

UBS trades 0.5% higher.