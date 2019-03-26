Log in
Novartis : FDA Approves Novartis Multiple Sclerosis Drug Mayzent -- Update

0
03/26/2019 | 08:43pm EDT

By Maria Armental and Josh Beckerman

An oral drug shown to delay disability progression in adult patients with multiple sclerosis has been approved for sale in the U.S.

Novartis AG's Mayzent (siponimod)--seen as a potential blockbuster drug--was approved by the Food and Drug Administration as an oral, once daily tablet to treat adults with relapsing forms of MS, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease and active secondary progressive disease.

It is expected to be available in the U.S. in about a week, Novartis said.

"With Mayzent, secondary progressive multiple sclerosis patients with active disease will have access to the first effective oral therapy directed towards disease progression, even when MS transitions to a stage where deterioration is less dependent on the usual relapse activity," Novartis Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Paul Hudson said in a statement.

Rival Celgene Corp., which Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. agreed to buy this year, on Monday said it had filed an application for ozanimod, a similar proposed treatment for adults with relapsing forms of MS that FDA declined to review last year.

MS is a chronic, progressive disease of the central nervous system that disrupts communications between the brain and other parts of the body and for which there is currently no cure.

It affects about 2.3 million people world-wide, according to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation. Though most are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40, the onset may be earlier.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com and Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

