NOVARTIS

(NOVN)
Novartis : FDA Approves Novartis' Piqray for Breast Cancer

05/24/2019 | 03:33pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it granted Novartis AG (NVS) approval of its Piqray treatment for breast cancer.

FDA said it approved the drug to be used in combination with fulvestrant to treat postmenopausal women and men with hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, PIK3CA-mutated, advanced or metastatic breast cancer following progression on or after an endocrine-based regimen.

The FDA also granted approval for the companion diagnostic test to QIAGEN Manchester Ltd.

"Piqray is the first PI3K inhibitor to demonstrate a clinically meaningful benefit in treating patients with this type of breast cancer," said Richard Pazdur acting director of the Office of Hematology and Oncology Products in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 834 M
EBIT 2019 12 446 M
Net income 2019 8 570 M
Debt 2019 15 394 M
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 21,01
P/E ratio 2020 19,24
EV / Sales 2019 4,86x
EV / Sales 2020 4,61x
Capitalization 212 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 89,6 $
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant T. Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS14.01%212 054
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.52%371 150
PFIZER-3.80%233 072
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.72%230 177
MERCK AND COMPANY6.03%208 598
ABBVIE-11.98%119 967
