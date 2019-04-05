Log in
Novartis : Files Suit Against Amgen for Terminating Migraine Agreement

0
04/05/2019 | 01:34am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Novartis said late Thursday that it has filed a lawsuit against California-based biotechnology company Amgen for trying to back out of their agreement to jointly develop a migraine treatment.

Since 2015 the two companies have been collaborating on migraine-prevention drug Aimovig, which gained approval for use in the European Union last year, having already been approved in the U.S. and Switzerland.

According to Novartis, Amgen issued a notice of termination of their partnership, alleging the Swiss pharmaceutical company breached the terms of the agreements.

Novartis said it vigorously disputes the accusation and has filed a suit asking the court to confirm that Amgen has no right to terminate the agreements.

The agreements will remain in place until the court makes a final ruling, Novartis said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

