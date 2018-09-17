Novartis : Launch of Alcon Experience Academy Reinforces Commitment to Training and Education for Eye Care Professionals

Novartis International AG / Launch of Alcon Experience Academy Reinforces Commitment to Training and Education for Eye Care Professionals . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Alcon Experience Academy serves as umbrella for industry-leading training and educational resources for all eye care professionals

New website houses a robust library of more than 500 videos, including webcasts and personalized curricula

Trainings offer online and hands-on experiential learning opportunities at Alcon Experience Centers around the globe

FORT WORTH, Texas, September 17, 2018 - Alcon, the global leader in eye care and a division of Novartis, is expanding its extensive, global support of eye care professionals through the unveiling of the Alcon Experience Academy. The robust program offers face-to-face training and online educational resources by leading specialists from around the world to provide the best patient care possible. As part of this effort, Alcon is launching a new online portal today, AlconExperienceAcademy.com, which houses a growing library of educational materials for healthcare practitioners who engage with the eye, including eye care professionals, nurses, technicians and students.

"The Alcon Experience Academy underscores our dedication to the continuous education of the eye health community by offering opportunities to discover the latest advancements in ophthalmic technology at global Alcon Experience Centers, or within their own practices," said David Endicott, CEO, Alcon. "Through our industry-leading educational resources, we are fully committed to providing best-in-class training to help shape the future of eye care and to provide opportunities for the best-possible patient outcomes."

The new website includes a robust library of more than 500 training videos, with additional content added regularly to an easy-to-navigate home screen. It will also feature webcasts developed by leading eye care specialists from around the world, along with personalized videos and curricula across several disease states and focus areas. The website materials primarily focus on real-world surgical case studies using the latest innovations in eye care. Resources specific to optometry are due to be released early next year.

Training is a hallmark of Alcon's commitment to eye care professionals, with thousands receiving hands-on experience every year on the latest advancements in ophthalmology and optometry. Through state-of-the art Alcon Experience Centers, along with virtual reality experiences and the new AlconExperienceAcademy.com website, Alcon is making immersive training and education accessible at the convenience of eye care professionals around the world.

"Alcon has built an extraordinary educational resource with detailed information about surgical techniques relevant to both novice and advanced surgeons," said Dr. Steve Charles, Charles Retina Institute, Germantown, Tenn. "The content is comprehensive, addressing the needs of retina, cataract, refractive and glaucoma surgeons as well as their team members. The site is user-friendly and provides a streamlined experience to support my team in providing the best patient care possible."

The Alcon Experience Academy builds upon Alcon's industry leadership and long-standing commitment to contributing to the worldwide body of knowledge and development of innovative tools in an effort to eradicate eye diseases. Alcon offers six Alcon Experience Centers around the globe, along with 26 training centers and 42 wet labs, providing eye care professionals with state-of-the-art, comprehensive eye health education, hands-on experiential learning opportunities and cutting-edge virtual reality technology for an immersive training experience. Alcon Experience Centers can be found in the United States (Fort Worth, Texas), Spain (Barcelona), Japan (Tokyo and Osaka), Australia (Sydney), Colombia (Bogotá), and soon to be in Brazil (São Paulo) and China (Beijing).

About Alcon Experience Academy

The Alcon Experience Academy is the umbrella for Alcon's industry-leading training for eye care professionals, supporting staff, residents and students - whether in person, online or through other hands-on experiential learning opportunities. The Alcon Experience Academy offers thousands of courses every year, including immersive virtual reality training and education courses, online and at Alcon Experience Centers worldwide. The Alcon Experience Academy website provides training and education resources on disease states, as well as the latest advancements in techniques and approaches for the safe and effective use of Alcon technology. For more information and to register, please visit AlconExperienceAcademy.com.

About Alcon

Alcon is the global leader in eye care. As a division of Novartis, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need.

