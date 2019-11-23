Novartis Nears Deal to Buy Cholesterol-Drug Maker Medicines Co.

By Dana Cimilluca, Cara Lombardo and Jonathan D. Rockoff

Novartis AG is nearing a deal to buy cholesterol-drug maker the Medicines Co. for nearly $7 billion, in an expensive bid to expand its reach in the lucrative market for heart treatments.

The Swiss pharmaceutical giant has agreed to pay $85 a share in a deal that could be announced this weekend, people familiar with the matter said.

The acquisition would help Novartis, which has a market value of more than $200 billion, bulk up in a corner of the health-care market it is already targeting with drugs including its heart-failure treatment Entresto.

(More to come)