Novartis : New Novartis data show that neuronal and glial filaments, biomarkers of disease activity, have the potential to support decision making in the management of multiple sclerosis (MS) patient

09/13/2019 | 02:14am EDT
  • Monitoring disease activity and treatment effectiveness in MS patients in real-time is a serious challenge for physicians
  • New data show how the use of two central nervous system-derived proteins in blood as real-time biomarkers for MS could support MS treatment management[1,2]
  • New FREEDOMS post hoc analyses on relapsing-remitting MS patients treated with Gilenya® (fingolimod) show a higher long-term risk of disease worsening when blood neurofilament light (NfL) levels were persistently high compared to patients who had consistently low NfL levels[1]
  • New post hoc data from EXPAND show glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) concentrations were reduced from baseline with Mayzent® (siponimod) compared with placebo, supporting GFAP as a candidate biomarker of advancing disease and treatment response in active and non-active secondary progressive MS patients[2]
  • Data from both studies were presented at the 35th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), in Stockholm, Sweden
  • Novartis, a global leader in neuroscience, is deciphering the biosignatures of MS, which could support informed, personalized treatment strategies and improve long-term outcomes for people with MS

Basel, September 13, 2019 - 'In MS, physicians are constantly looking for ways to improve treatment outcomes and patient management,' said Danny Bar-Zohar, Global Head, Neuroscience Development, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. 'We are excited to see the data presented at ECTRIMS strengthen the scientific evidence that neurofilament light and glial fibrillary protein in blood as biomarkers potentially reimagine the way MS patients are assessed. These data further support the use of neuronal and glial filaments as guides to help physicians and patients with disease management.'

This media update contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as 'potential,' 'can,' 'will,' 'plan,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'look forward,' 'believe,' 'committed,' 'investigational,' 'pipeline,' 'launch,' or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this media update, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this media update will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this media update as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this media update as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at http://twitter.com/novartis or follow @NovartisNews for the latest News & Media Updates at https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact [email protected]

References
[1] Kuhle J, et al. Elevated levels of plasma neurofilament light at months 6 and 12 after fingolimod treatment initiation predict disability worsening in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. 35th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), September 2019.
[2] Kuhle J, et al. Plasma Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein correlates with characteristics of advanced disease and treatment response in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. 35th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), September 2019.

Novartis Global External Communications
E-mail: [email protected]

Antonio Ligi
Novartis External Communications
+41 79 723 3681 (mobile)
[email protected]

Eric Althoff
Novartis US External Communications
+1 646 438 4335
[email protected]

Friedrich vonHeyl
Novartis Global Pharma Communications
+41 61 324 8631 (direct)
+41 79 752 6955 (mobile)
[email protected]


Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: [email protected]

Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Novartis AG published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 06:11:08 UTC
