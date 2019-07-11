Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS

(NOVN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novartis : Offers Free Genetic Mutation Testing for Some Melanoma Patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 02:08pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Novartis AG (NVS) said Thursday it is offering free genetic testing to patients with Stage III and Stage IV melanoma, to determine if the patients have a genetic mutation which could impact their treatment options.

The "Know Now Testing Program" will enable patients to determine if they carry a specific mutation, called BRAF.

"At Novartis, we know that understanding potential mutations is critical for melanoma patients and their doctors to make informed treatment decisions," said Ameet Mallik, Executive Vice President and Head, U.S., Novartis Oncology.

Test results will be available about 48 hours after a Quest Diagnostics laboratory receives a sample, Novartis said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVARTIS
02:08pNOVARTIS : Offers Free Genetic Mutation Testing for Some Melanoma Patients
DJ
07/10NOVARTIS : Sandoz extends SYMJEPI Injection launch to US pharmacies to help impr..
AQ
07/09Novartis to Supply EpiPen Alternate to U.S. Pharmacies -Reuters
DJ
07/03NOVARTIS : highlights cognition data in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis
AQ
07/02NOVARTIS : data underpin long-term efficacy of Aimovig where other treatments ha..
AQ
07/02NOVARTIS : successfully completes acquisition of Xiidra, bolstering ophthalmic p..
AQ
07/02NOVARTIS : SANDOZ makes SYMJEPI 0.3 mg Injection donation to Americares
AQ
07/02NOVARTIS : Sandoz launches oncology generic gefitinib in 13 EU countries at loss..
PU
07/02NOVARTIS : highlights cognition data in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis..
PU
07/01Swiss stock ban upends trading flows as bourse rift deepens
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 698 M
EBIT 2019 13 185 M
Net income 2019 9 347 M
Debt 2019 16 846 M
Yield 2019 3,21%
P/E ratio 2019 24,2x
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,83x
EV / Sales2020 4,50x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 90,2  $
Last Close Price 91,4  $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant T. Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS21.60%208 639
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.58%374 920
PFIZER-0.64%244 613
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.23%237 841
ROCHE HOLDING14.87%237 841
MERCK AND COMPANY11.01%218 381
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About