Novartis : Offers Free Genetic Mutation Testing for Some Melanoma Patients

By Stephen Nakrosis

Novartis AG (NVS) said Thursday it is offering free genetic testing to patients with Stage III and Stage IV melanoma, to determine if the patients have a genetic mutation which could impact their treatment options.

The "Know Now Testing Program" will enable patients to determine if they carry a specific mutation, called BRAF.

"At Novartis, we know that understanding potential mutations is critical for melanoma patients and their doctors to make informed treatment decisions," said Ameet Mallik, Executive Vice President and Head, U.S., Novartis Oncology.

Test results will be available about 48 hours after a Quest Diagnostics laboratory receives a sample, Novartis said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com