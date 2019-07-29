Log in
NOVARTIS

Novartis : Paragon-HF Phase 3 Trial Missed Primary Endpoint

07/29/2019 | 01:50am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Novartis AG (NOVN.EB) said Monday that the Paragon-HF phase 3 trial narrowly missed statistical significance on the primary endpoint.

The phase 3 trial was investigating the long-term efficacy and safety of sacubitril/valsartan versus a valsartan treatment, the Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company said.

"The trial narrowly missed statistical significance for its composite primary endpoint of reducing cardiovascular death and total heart failure hospitalizations," the company said.

Novartis said that it will discuss potential next steps with clinical experts and regulators.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

